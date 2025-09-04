Ending Summer With a Banger | On Deck

I was trying to think of the perfect end-of-summer pizza. Bonfires, s’mores, a slight chill at night. This pizza nailed it for me. The sweetness of the onion and corn, the freshness of the fennel and orange, the slight heat from the Nduja – all that hits the spot.
- ½ fennel bulb (finely diced)
- ½ white onion (finely diced)
- 1 ear white sweet corn (shucked and sautéed)
- 3 ounces Nduja
- 3 ounces clam juice
- 6 16/20-count shrimp
- 3 marble potatoes (boiled)
- 1 tablespoon crème fraiche
- 3 ounces dry white wine
- 3 ounces of whole milk mozzarella
- 1 ounce smoked mozzarella
- Orange zest
- Scallion
- Heat a sauté pan on medium heat and add some olive oil. Sauté shrimp until they start to turn pink on one side, then flip.
- Repeat on other side; try to undercook by a minute or so, as they will fully cook when added to pizza to bake.
- Once shrimp are done, turn down flame to low and remove shrimp from pan.
- Add diced onion and fennel, and sauté until vegetables start to soften.
- Add white wine to deglaze pan and boil off for 2-3 minutes. Add Nduja and melt into onion/fennel mixture.
- When the Nduja is fully incorporated, take off heat and stir in crème fraiche. Set sauce aside.
- Cut shrimp in half down the back, giving you two full-size pieces of shrimp. Set aside.
- Stretch pizza dough to desired size and add whole-milk mozzarella and smoked mozzarella.
- Top with shrimp, sautéed corn and smashed potato pieces.
- Spoon the onion/fennel/Nduja sauce on top and bake pizza at 550 F for 8-10 minutes.
- When pizza is finished, top it with olive oil, fennel fronds, orange zest and scallion.
CHRIS DECKER is co-founder of Truly Pizza.
Read the September 2025 Issue of Pizza Today Magazine
We’ve packed this month’s Pizza Today with game-changing insights that’ll transform how you think about running your pizzeria. From cutting-edge AI inventory solutions to apple pizza inspiration that’ll wow your fall customers, this issue is loaded with actionable advice you can implement right away. Get the inside scoop on when and why commissaries might make sense for your operation, and get the nitty-gritty details on location scouting that successful pizzeria owners swear by. Plus, breadsticks and garlic knots might seem simple, but these easy add-ons can dramatically boost ticket sales. Go to the September issue.