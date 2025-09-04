Ending Summer With a Banger | On Deck

Read the September 2025 Issue of Pizza Today Magazine

We’ve packed this month’s Pizza Today with game-changing insights that’ll transform how you think about running your pizzeria. From cutting-edge AI inventory solutions to apple pizza inspiration that’ll wow your fall customers, this issue is loaded with actionable advice you can implement right away. Get the inside scoop on when and why commissaries might make sense for your operation, and get the nitty-gritty details on location scouting that successful pizzeria owners swear by. Plus, breadsticks and garlic knots might seem simple, but these easy add-ons can dramatically boost ticket sales. Go to the September issue.