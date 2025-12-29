10 All-time Favorite Episodes of The Hot Slice Podcast with Pizza Today

Count down the 10 most listened to episodes as we wrap up our 5th year of The Hot Slice Podcast



As The Hot Slice podcast wraps up its fifth year, we’re taking a look back at some of the all-time favorite episodes that have captured the hearts (and ears) of pizza enthusiasts everywhere. From legendary pizza makers like John Arena and Peter Reinhart to inspiring stories of rising stars and innovative pizzerias, these episodes have defined what it means to live and breathe the pizza business.

Whether you’re a seasoned operator, a pizza aficionado, or just love a good slice, there’s something for everyone in our top episodes. Relive the magic, the insights, and the passion that have made The Hot Slice a must-listen for five incredible years.

Check out the full archive and celebrate with us here: The Hot Slice Podcast

Here’s to many more years of pizza stories and inspiration! 🥂

What the 10 all-time favorite episodes of The Hot Slice with Pizza Today?

Pizza Legend John Arena, the One & Only — Co-founder of Metro Pizza in Las Vegas

John Arena is co-founder of Metro Pizza in Las Vegas. He shares his feelings about tinkering with dough formulas and pushing the industry forward through trial and error. Listen now.

Ken Forkish on Baking – Founder of Ken’s Artisan Bakery and Ken’s Artisan Pizza in Portland, Oregon

Ken Forkish, the man behind Ken’s Artisan Bakery and Ken’s Artisan Pizza in Portland, Oregon dishes on his first two books: Flour Water Salt Yeast and The Elements of Pizza. Listen now.

Tony Gemignani on Pizzeria of the Year Tony’s Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco

Tony’s Pizza Napoletana was named Pizza Today’s Pizzeria of the Year. We talk to pizza legend and owner Tony Gemignani about the honor and some of his best moments at the pizzeria. Listen now.

Catching up with Pizza Master Audrey Kelly, Audrey Jane’s Pizza Garage in Boulder, Colorado

Audrey Kelly, co-owner of Audrey Jane’s Pizza Garage in Boulder, Colorado, details the ins and outs of having a pasta sauce line in the retail space. She also goes into balancing business ownership and parenthood. Listen now.

The Pizzeria Startup POV: Brett and Chadd Nemec, Zaza’s Pizzeria in Chicago

Get the pizzeria startup POV with Brett and Chadd Nemec, who opened Zaza’s Pizzeria in Chicago. We talk opening strategies, New York-style pizza in the Chicago market and what’s next for the brothers. Listen now.

Pizza “Outsider” Creates Masterpiece Stuart Cameron, chef at The Crown Tavern in Manchester, New Hampshire

Stuart Cameron, chef at The Crown Tavern in Manchester, New Hampshire, was an Ivy League science student who fell in love with restaurants and never looked back. See how he developed his dough formula and perfected the neo-Neapolitan pizza the tavern is known for. Listen now.

The Brilliant Sarah Minnick of Lovely’s Fifty Fifty in Portland, Oregon

Sarah Minnick, chef/owner of Lovely’s Fifty Fifty in Portland, Oregon, shares her approach to pizza, a farm-to-table menu and mastery of unconventional ingredients has earned her coveted culinary esteem and an entire episode of the Netflix’s hit Chef’s Table. Listen now.

A 3-Month Waitlist on Pizza Orders! How? Lee Kindell, Moto in Seattle, Washington

Moto in Seattle, Washington has a three-month waitlist on pizza orders. That’s right, 3 MONTHS! We talk to owner Lee Kindell on this phenomenon and how he set up the business with an order-ahead approach. Listen now.

Getting Real with Mike Bausch, owner of Andolini’s Pizzeria in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mike Bausch, owner of Andolini’s Pizzeria in Tulsa, Oklahoma, gets real about online ordering and the current climate in the industry and what you should be doing in your shop. Listen now.

Pizza Dough Talk with John Gutekanst, owner of Avalanche Pizza and Slice House in Athens, Ohio

John Gutekanst, owner of Avalanche Pizza and Slice House in Athens, Ohio, goes in depth into building a better crumb structure in your pizza crust or what he calls the “guts”. Listen now.

Binge listening encouraged. I hope you enjoyed our look back. Check out more episodes of The Hot Slice with Pizza Today.

Fresh episodes go live every Thursday on PizzaToday.com, YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts.