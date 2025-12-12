Q
Announcing the 2025 PIE Awards Winners

Published: December 12, 2025Pizza Today Staff
PIE AWARDS logo

Congratulations to the 2025 Pizza Industry Excellence (PIE) Awards Winners

It’s official. We’re announcing Pizza Today’s 2025 PIE Award winners. In 2023, Emerald Expositions, the parent company of Pizza Today, launched the Pizza Industry Excellence (PIE) Awards. The PIE Awards were designed to honor pizzeria operators and help celebrate their business accomplishments.

Pizza Today Pizza Industry Excellence (PIE) Awards celebrate exceptional work within the pizza industry, highlighting the excellence of entrepreneurship, business acumen, and stellar service of pizzerias of all sizes. Designed to honor pizzeria operators and help celebrate their business accomplishments, the PIE Awards offer a dozen categories covering a broad array of food service business disciplines.

This year, we honor the 2025 recipients of the PIE AWARDS in 12 categories This awards program recognizes outstanding achievements in the pizza world, celebrating innovation, creativity, and excellence. Judging and popular vote recently wrapped up. We are excited to announce the 2025 PIE Awards Winners:

2025 PIE Awards Winners

 

Best Beverage Program
Fired Pizza — Stockton, CA

 

Best Pizza Box Design (Popular Vote)
Toss & FireSyracuse, NY

 

Best Use of Social Media (Popular Vote)
Mattenga’s Pizzeria — San Antonio, TX           

 

Community Involvement Award
Soprana Rooftop CucinaAsheville, NC                 

 

Coolest Delivery Vehicle (Popular Vote)
Castello’s PizzaClermont, FL

 

Most Interesting Menu
Pizza By RuffinSeattle, WA   

 

Pizza Company of the Year by Region > Midwest
Crafters Pizza and DrafthouseCarmel, IN      

 

Pizza Company of the Year by Region > Mountain West
Pizzeria RusticaColorado Springs, CO

 

Pizza Company of the Year by Region > Northeast
Toss & FireSyracuse, NY

 

Pizza Company of the Year by Region > Southeast

Soprana Rooftop CucinaAsheville, NC  

 

Pizza Company of the Year by Region > Southwest
Motor City PizzaLewisville, TX

 

Pizza Company of the Year by Region > West Coast
Wicked Pie PizzaPuyallup, WA

 

Pizza Today’s Editor-in-Chief, Denise Greer, extends her congratulations to the winners, saying, ‘The judging process was especially challenging this year, given the outstanding quality of entries across many categories. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who participated. I encourage the winners to leverage the PIE Awards in their local media to spotlight their businesses, much like the winners of the International Pizza Challenge and other Pizza Expo competitions do. Earning national recognition for your dedication and craftsmanship is truly an achievement to be proud of.”

Join us in congratulating the 2025 winners who have exemplified innovation, creativity, and excellence. Thank you to every pizza company who entered this year’s PIE Awards.

