Pizza Expo 2026: News from the World’s Largest Pizza Show

Published: November 17, 2025
Image of Tony Gemignani giving a demonstration at Pizza Expo 2026

Get the hottest news about Pizza Expo 2026, the world’s largest pizza show for pizzeria owners, operators and the pizza industry

Stay up to date about Pizza Expo 2026 by following Pizza Today’s news hub for the event of the year. This is the place to learn about speakers, demos, competitions, networking, exhibits and more. Come March, we’ll bring you live coverage from the Las Vegas Convention Center with updates, competition results and more.

Bookmark this page to stay connected to all things Pizza Expo. We’ll see you in Las Vegas on March 24-26, 2026!

If you would like to review all Pizza Expo 2025 news, visit Pizza Expo 2025: Latest News from the World’s Largest Pizza Show hub page.

Mirko D’Agata, Executive Chef, Pizzeria No. 900, Montreal, Quebec, Canada, best Pizza Napoletana in the World, International Pizza Challenge, International Pizza Expo, Las Vegas, Pizza Napoletana Division Champion

Montreal’s Pizzeria No. 900 team mates hoist Mirko D’Agata on their shoulders in celebration of Mirko winning the Pizza Napoletana Division at the International Pizza Challenge during Pizza Expo in Las Vegas. Photo courtesy of Pizzeria No. 900.

Registration Is Now Live for Pizza Expo 2026!

There is only one way to compete in the International Pizza Challenge (IPC), and that is registering for Pizza Expo 2026 and signing up to compete in one of seven categories. But act fast! Two categories already are full!

Besides reserving your spot at IPC, you can save $105 if you register for Pizza Expo before early bird registration expires next month. Registering to attend Pizza Expo gives you access to educational sessions including the keynote address, entry to networking including Beer & Bull – plus admission to the acrobatic industry event of the year: the World Pizza Games Finals & Block Party.

You must be registered for Pizza Expo 2026 to sign up for premium workshops or demos. So what are you waiting for?

REGISTER TODAY!!!

SHOW

