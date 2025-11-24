Specialty Pizzas to Spice Up your Menu

Unconventional Pizza Toppings | Outside the (Pizza) Box

Pizza makers increasingly are being celebrated for signature pies created with unconventional ingredients. For some pizzerias, unique pies are part of the overall concept. In others, non-traditional toppings can be utilized to infuse color into a more conventional menu. Thinking outside the box might be what attracts new customers and keeps them coming back for more.

Toppings not often associated with pizza (such as pears and corn) might be considered unconventional, but even standard ingredients can be transformed and used in extraordinary ways. Basic white button mushrooms become complex when coated, fried and tossed in a specialty sauce. Different cheeses and oils can be mixed into distinct flavor profiles as well.

Leah Scurto of PizzaLeah in Windsor, California, regularly makes specialty ricotta varieties, combining the creamy cheese with heavy cream and everything from pesto and garlic confit to Calabrian chiles. Infused olive oils are a fun way to add flavor – either by infusing them yourself or buying flavored varieties. These can be the perfect finish to complement an unusual topping.

Lean into Unconventional Toppings with Weekly Pizza Specials

One of my favorite ways to lean into more unconventional toppings is to offer a weekly special featuring seasonal produce and fruit. You can pick a specialty ingredient and run with it for a few months while still changing the entire pizza. If it really takes off, you can add it to your menu or run the special until the main ingredient goes out of season.

Featuring something new gives customers a reason to look at your menu each week and expand on their usual orders. It also gives you the freedom the play around with different combinations to see what works and what doesn’t. Just remember: You don’t have to make every weekly special into a competition-level pizza. By this I mean: Don’t overcomplicate it. Make sure your team can execute your specials without holding up the line on a busy night or setting your prep back significantly.

Local Collaborations to Develop a New Pizza

If you’re not ready to commit to a weekly special but want to get out of your comfort zone, there are other ways to spark creativity and develop a killer pie. Looking at what is local or a regional specialty is a great place to start. Collaborating with other local businesses is another way to come up with unique pizzas as well as create buzz in your community and access customers you might not normally reach.

Watching the competitions at Pizza Expo is a guaranteed way to find new ideas.

I like ingredients to speak for themselves. By creating pizzas that are multidimensional, keeping it simple doesn’t mean lacking in flavor. Starting with one ingredient and building the whole pie around it works well when that ingredient isn’t classically associated with pizza.

If the main ingredient is bold and flavorful, then the rest of the pizza should complement it without getting in its way. On the other hand, if you pick a topping that is cool in theory but lacking in taste, you might need to doctor it up or elevate it using other ingredients.

As always, you want your pizza to be a complete dish. It should have a few different textures and contrasting flavors. Once you pick the pizza’s theme, build around that. Select cheese, produce, fruits and nuts that enhance flavors to create a cohesive pizza. And don’t forget post-oven additions. I’m a big fan of finishers and love to add some extra crunch or creaminess with specialty cheeses, toasted seeds or infused olive oils.

Here are a few ideas to get you started this month: Since it’s winter, hard squash is readily available and can be made in many different iterations. (See “Gourd of the Rings” in the November 2025 issue of Pizza Today.) You can cube and toss the squash in a maple butter glaze and roast it, then pair it with Brussels sprouts, bacon and Manchego. The next week, you could puree it with ricotta and use it as a base, then top that with hearty winter kale and finish with Stracciatella, pomegranate seeds and extra virgin olive oil post-bake.

Get the Candied Bacon and Peppered Squash Recipe.

As you can see, one idea might lead to the next special and get you out of your comfort zone. A classic cheese or pepperoni pizza might be what pays the bills at your restaurant, but don’t underestimate the power of unconventional toppings. So go ahead, pick up a few pomegranates and blur the lines a little.

AUDREY KELLY owns Audrey Jane’s Pizza Garage in Boulder, Colorado.