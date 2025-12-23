America’s Top 20 Pizzerias of 2025

We’re wrapping up 2025 by taking a look at which pizzerias in the U.S. made the best pizza lists this year. We enlisted the help of Jasper AI to analyze the biggest pizza lists released in 2025.

What Makes a Pizzeria One of the Best?

it’s time to settle the year’s most delicious debate: who truly makes the best pizza in the U.S.? To find the answer, we compiled and analyzed the most influential national and international “best of” lists from the past year. These rankings used various methods, from expert panels to massive customer polls, to identify the best pizza spots in America.

Our comprehensive analysis pinpoints the pizzerias that consistently earned top honors across the board. These are not one-hit wonders. The pizzerias on our list have appeared on multiple prestigious rankings, including Food & Wine, 50 Top Pizza, and Tasting Table, proving their excellence is recognized year after year. These are the establishments that generated the most buzz and captured the hearts of critics and diners alike. From legendary Neapolitan pies to iconic Detroit-style squares, this is your definitive guide to the top pizzerias of 2025.

The Definitive List: Top 20 Pizzerias in the U.S. for 2025

Here are the 20 best pizza spots in America that have dominated the culinary scene in 2025.

1. Una Pizza Napoletana – New York, NY

Anthony Mangieri’s temple to Neapolitan pizza continues its reign. Known for its perfectly balanced, wood-fired pies and minimalist menu, Una Pizza Napoletana is a benchmark for quality and craftsmanship. Its consistent first-place rankings make it the undisputed champion.

L’Industrie has won over New York with its crisp, airy, New York-style slices that feature high-quality Italian toppings. Their burrata and fig jam slices are the stuff of legend, earning them the title of best pizza slice in many rankings.

3. Tony’s Pizza Napoletana – San Francisco, CA

Master pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani is a legend in the pizza world, and for good reason. His restaurant offers a dozen different pizza styles, from Neapolitan to St. Louis, all executed with incredible precision. It’s a must-visit for any pizza lover on the West Coast.

4. Pizzeria Sei – Los Angeles, CA

Helmed by the talented William Joo, Pizzeria Sei brings a Tokyo-Neapolitan style to Los Angeles that has captivated critics. The light, flavorful crust and carefully sourced ingredients have quickly made it one of the best pizza spots in America.

5. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana – New Haven, CT

A true American institution, Frank Pepe’s has been serving its iconic New Haven-style “apizza” since 1925. Cooked in cavernous coal-fired ovens, their pies have a distinct char and chewy texture. The White Clam Pizza is an unforgettable classic.

6. Razza Pizza Artigianale – Jersey City, NJ

Chef Dan Richer’s obsession with fermentation and local ingredients has put Razza on the map. Many claim you have to cross the river into New Jersey for New York’s best pizza, and Razza is the reason why.

The originator of Detroit-style pizza, Buddy’s has been serving its signature square pies since 1946. The crispy, caramelized cheese crust, formed by baking in steel auto pans, is a unique and satisfying experience that has inspired a nationwide trend.

From renowned baker Ken Forkish, this Portland favorite is celebrated for its wood-fired pizzas with perfectly blistered sourdough crusts. The combination of classic and inventive toppings makes it a standout in the Pacific Northwest.

9. Pizzeria Bianco – Phoenix, AZ

Chris Bianco is often credited with putting Phoenix on the pizza map. His artisanal, wood-fired pizzas, made with house-smoked mozzarella and high-quality tomatoes, have earned him a James Beard Award and a devoted national following.

10. Sally’s Apizza – New Haven, CT

Another New Haven legend, Sally’s has been a friendly rival to Pepe’s since 1938. Known for its distinctively charred and thin tomato pies, this family-run institution continues to draw long lines for its iconic apizza.

11. Del Popolo – San Francisco, CA

Starting as a mobile pizzeria in a shipping container, Del Popolo now has a brick-and-mortar location serving exceptional Neapolitan-style pizzas with a California twist. Its blistered crusts and creative, seasonal toppings have earned it Michelin Guide recognition.

12. Antico Pizza Napoletana – Atlanta, GA

With ovens imported from Naples and ingredients flown in from Italy, Antico delivers an authentic Neapolitan experience in the heart of Atlanta. The bustling, communal atmosphere adds to the charm of its delicious, quickly-fired pies.

13. Quarter Sheets – Los Angeles, CA

This Echo Park spot is known for its “Detroit-ish” pan pizza and Sicilian-inspired tomato pies. With a focus on sourdough and whole wheat flour, Quarter Sheets offers a unique California take on square pizza that has become an L.A. favorite.

Combining super seasonal, hyperlocal pizza with artisanal ice cream, Lovely’s Fifty Fifty is a quintessential Portland experience. Chef Sarah Minnick’s whole-grain sourdough crusts are topped with foraged mushrooms, edible flowers, and other Pacific Northwest bounty.

Serving Baltimore since 1943, Matthew’s is famous for its pan-style pizza featuring a generous layer of cheese and toppings. The Crab Pie, made with lump crab meat and Old Bay seasoning, is a true taste of Maryland.

16. Blue Pan Pizza – Denver, CO

Blue Pan is credited with popularizing authentic Detroit-style pizza in Colorado. Their commitment to the style, right down to the blue steel pans, results in a perfectly crispy crust and a caramelized cheese edge that keeps Denverites coming back.

17. Cane Rosso – Dallas, TX

This Texas favorite serves authentic Neapolitan pizza from wood-fired ovens. Cane Rosso is known for its chewy crusts, classic Italian toppings, and a fun menu featuring pies with clever names.

18. Picco – Boston, MA

Picco stands for Pizza and Ice Cream Company, and they excel at both. This Boston spot serves up delicious wood-fired pizzas with a perfectly charred crust alongside house-made ice cream, making it a beloved neighborhood destination.

19. Five Points Pizza – Nashville, TN

Bringing authentic New York-style pizza to Music City, Five Points Pizza is lauded for its huge, foldable slices and classic pies. Their use of fresh ingredients and a perfectly crisp-chewy crust has made them a Nashville staple.

20. Ribalta – New York, NY

Bringing a slice of Naples to Greenwich Village, Ribalta is known for its light, digestible dough and authentic Italian ingredients. It’s a go-to spot for those seeking a true Neapolitan pizza experience in a city full of options.

