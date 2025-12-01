Pizza Trends & Insights to Watch in 2026

Each year, we take a critical look at what’s happening in pizzerias across the U.S. from pizza trends, labor market insights, marketing trends, technology and a 2026 pizza industry forecast. We combed through hundreds of pizzeria operators’ surveys, national reports and key industry indicators to bring you the 2026 Pizza Industry Trends Report.





Pizzeria Industry Snapshot

The projected number of pizzerias in the U.S. grew to 75,736 in 2025, according to IBISWorld’s “Pizza Restaurants in the US – Market Research Report.” Though pizza continues to be the bright spot in the overall restaurant landscape, pizza restaurant revenue was estimated to fall by an estimated 0.3%, to reach $49.5 billion in 2025.

The Top 4 pizza companies in the U.S. have not changed in the past year. They include:

Domino’s Pizza Hut Little Caesars Papa John’s

Look for shifts in America’s largest pizza companies in the coming year. As the year ends, multiple news outlets report that Yum Brands, Pizza Hut’s parent company, may look to sell the brand. In November, Yum Brands initiated “a formal review of strategic options for the Pizza Hut brand”, according to a Yum Brands Investor Release.

Papa John’s experienced late-year stock turbulence, Axios reported. The media company reported a $2.1 billion offer to take pizza chain private by Apollo Global Management, who later withdrew the offer.

According to estimates, 45%-60% of the overall pizzeria market is comprised of independent pizzerias. Over 83% of Pizzeria Operator Survey respondents are independent operators. The independent pizzerias represented are affluent, with more than 20% generating annual gross sales of over $2 million and nearly 42% reporting $1 million in sales.

Table of Contents — 2026 Pizza Industry Trends Report







2026 Pizza Industry Key Findings

Top Pizza Business Trends to Watch in 2026

The pizzeria market is unlike any other in the restaurant industry, with its own unique challenges, opportunities and trends. We’ve analyzed data from our operator survey, industry-specific research and our flagship events, International Pizza Expo and Pizza Expo Columbus, to bring you insights about top pizza business trends to watch in 2026.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is powering restaurant businesses.

Artificial intelligence solutions have been integrated into day-to-day operations. Ordering, inventory, equipment monitoring, staff management and many more areas are optimizing operations. The key in 2026 will be maximizing where AI excels while leaning on human touchpoints in areas where AI struggles. The more you understand AI’s capabilities and weaknesses, the better equipped you will be in the AI revolution.

What’s in your tech stack?

Technology solutions have never been more important for the independent pizzeria market. With solutions approachable to small-market pizzerias, more operators are aligning their operational, financial, marketing and employee strategies with technology solutions. Look to improve and advance your tech stack in 2026.

Compete for consumer dollars.

Americans have less discretionary income than they did five years ago. Expect both private and public sector employees to pull back on dining and look for inexpensive options when feeding their families.

Answer the dine-In decline

As the broader pizza industry continues to prioritize convenience and value, dine-in establishments will need to lean into their unique attributes and overall dining experience.

Ordering apps are on the rise

Pizzerias are finding ways to reach generations of customers accustomed to third-party convenience and mobile experience by building their own apps.

Online ordering and third-party delivery post big sales numbers.

For those operators who go all-in on digital sales, the efforts are paying off. Roughly 84% of pizzeria operators surveyed report sales from online ordering, averaging 26.9%. Over 18% surveyed reported online sales of more than 45% of total sales.

Over 46% of respondents use third-party delivery, with the channel deriving 12.4% of overall sales. Just over 31.2% averaged 16% or more from third-party delivery.

With discretionary spending projected to decline, market your online ordering apps as diners look for convenient, budget-friendly alternatives to third-party delivery.

Catering remains the go-to additional revenue source.

Whether on- or off-premises, catering continues to supply revenue to over half of pizzeria operators surveyed. Other House-Made Goods / Retail (16%), Room/Facility Rental (14.5%) and Merchandise (12.5%) also prove to be good additional revenue drivers. A revenue source to watch in 2026 is frozen pizza and ready-to-make pizzas. Well-known independent pizzerias have entered the market and now appear in grocery stores across the country.







2026 Pizza Trends to Watch

We asked pizzeria operators for their top pizza trends, and they did not disappoint, bringing creativity, culinary curiosity and proven pairings. Here are just some of the highlights.

Hot Honey has taken over the pizza world.

The spicy and sweet condiment’s dominance continues to surge with widespread adoption across all segments. Your 2026 goal is to keep the ingredient at its highest relevance by staying curious with infused honey and hot honey pairings.

Think beyond discounting with pizza specials.

You may not need to discount to drive interest and visits. Your Pizza of the Week – or of the Month – could be your next big thing! Don’t be afraid to get creative but keep your ingredient and prep costs in line.

Spicy is ALWAYS in season!

You don’t have to go for the hottest pepper on the Scoville scale. Good medium- to high-heat flavors satisfy American palates.

Pizza is having a meat-centric moment.

Meat-lover’s pizzas always sold well around the country, but the current protein craze has increased the demand for meaty pizzas.

Hot Pizza Trends from the World’s Best Pizza Makers

Pizza trends take center stage at the International Pizza Challenge and Great American Pizza Challenge. The best pizza makers from around the world converge in Las Vegas to compete in several categories and overall best of the best. The Detroit pizza trend started at Pizza Expo. Here’s a quick summary of some of the trends spotted on the 2025 competition stage by challenge emcee and Pizza Today contributor John Gutekanst.

Dig into the Dough Science: Long fermentations and innovative flour blends (e.g., rye and Tipo 0-floured poolish dough. Regional and International Styles:

Growth in Neapolitan and Classic divisions.

Popularity of Detroit-style and Roman-style pizzas, with creative use of toppings and crust techniques.

Midwestern pan pizzas (such as Detroit) gained attention for their simplicity and bold crusts.

Specialty Crusts: Introduction of black rice crusts and Pinsa crusts (a mix of soy, wheat and rice for an airy, low-gluten crust).

Creative and Innovative Toppings: Competitors showcased unique flavor combinations, such as:

Chorizo pizza with roasted butternut squash and matcha-goat cheese sauce.

Kung Pao chicken pizza with mushrooms and asparagus.

Prosciutto and fig jam pizza with micro basil and aged Parmigiano Reggiano.

Detroit-style Reuben pizza with Wisconsin Brick Cheese and frico crust.

Use of marinades and infusion techniques to enhance flavors.

Don’t Forget the Finishing Ingredients: Microgreens, edible flowers and soft cheeses such as stracciatella as post-bake garnishes are the missing ingredients to add wow-factor.

America’s Top 10 Pizza Styles of 2026

Here are the Top 10 Pizza Styles in the United States:

New York Style pizza continues to dominate the American market. Chicago thin has risen to the Top 3, while Detroit has broken into the Top 5.

Roman has entered the chat

The thick, airy rectangular-cut Roman style has been a slow burn in its rise to the Top 10. Pizza al taglio is light and easy to digest, great for health-conscious diners. Its look makes it a social star.

Look for New Haven Apizza to make a splash in 2026

With Connecticut tourism capitalizing on its famed pizza, we expect New Haven apizza to pop up around the country. The thin-crust, traditionally coal-fired pizza is known for its char and chew.

2026 Trending Pizza Styles

More than 45% of pizzeria operators surveyed indicated interest in adding a new pizza style(s) to their menu.

Here are the Top 5 Trending Pizza Styles to watch in 2026:

Detroit New York Style Chicago Thin (including Tavern) Deep Dish Sicilian

Detroit continues to be a trendsetter. Another Midwest pizza also continues to gain ground, as Chicago Thin is appearing on menus around the country.

2026 Pizza Toppings Trends

Pizza topping preferences can vary by region. But first, let’s see which pizza toppings are the most popular nationally. This year’s 20 most popular pizza toppings offered by pizzerias in the United States are:

Top 20 Pizza Toppings in the U.S.:

Hot Pizza Toppings in 2026

We asked pizzeria operators what pizza toppings they will add or test in their pizzerias during the coming year. The findings were varied and included some interesting toppings to try on your next pizza. Here are some of the hot pizza toppings in 2026:

Chorizo:

The spicy Spanish sausage offers depth to a pizza. While you can use ground chorizo, test the thin slices that will cup and char like pepperoni.

Calabrian Chiles:

The Italian peppers are spicy, sweet and a little smoky. Pair them with salty meats and creamy cheese.

Figs:

Besides being photography gold, figs can be a go-to when you want to build a savory and sweet combination.

Pistachios:

This nut has hit a whole new level, as culinary creatives have used pistachio dust as a finishing topping and infused it into dough or whipped it into feta or ricotta with honey or lemon.

Ricotta:

It is a staple in pizza kitchens. Ricotta has found a renewed zest as curious makers blend it with herbs, nuts and even fruit to elevate the mild, creamy cheese.

Brisket:

Fall-apart beef brisket is red hot. While you may think barbecue first, there are so many applications for this smoked and slow-cooked meat.

Nduja:

Another Calabrian delicacy continues to trend, nduja. Change up your favorite sausage pizza with nduja.

Toppings being ditched in 2026

While the majority of operators we surveyed did not remove any toppings, some elected to eliminate a topping or two. With high ingredient costs, operators have looked to narrow their toppings list to remove unpopular, low-demand and niche items. Examples include anchovies, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes and shrimp.

Non-Pizza Menu Mix

The menu items reflect a mix of indulgent comfort foods, Italian classics, and versatile options that cater to both individual and group dining experiences. Wings, garlic knots, and salads stand out as the most universally popular choices.

Top 10 non-pizza menu items found in American pizzerias according to our survey are:

Wings Garlic Knots & Breadsticks Salads Mozzarella Sticks Calzones/Stromboli Pasta Dishes Subs/Hoagies Meatballs Burgers Chicken Tenders







Compete in Today’s Pizzeria Labor Market

Over 572,886 people are employed in pizza restaurants, according to IBISWorld. The average hourly wage has increased by 3.86%, survey respondents relay. The average range for labor costs is approximately 23%-28%.

Restaurant staffing levels slowed in 2025, according to the National Restaurant Association. While demand for employees is high, there has been a significant uptick in workers leaving their jobs.

As pizzerias compete for their share of the labor pool, operators will need to focus on recruitment and retention strategies, as well as examining their company culture, employee compensation and benefits.

Redefine your benefits package

Pizzeria operators offer a variety of benefits for their employees. Based on our survey, the most common benefits are free meals, bonuses, paid time off, health insurance, retirement programs and parental leave. As operators look to round out their 2026 benefits package, benefits such as career development programs, industry conferences and health savings accounts can be attractive to employees and recruits. There are some benefits that have been popping up on the radar recently worth investigating, such as flexible scheduling, lifestyle spending accounts (LSAs) and mental health support.

Pizzeria operators in 2026 should prepare for a competitive labor market with steady job growth, high turnover and moderate wage increases. Retention strategies, competitive pay and recruitment from diverse labor pools will be essential to navigating these conditions.

Workforce Demographic Shift: Are you tapping into hiring older workers?

Could retired Americans be an answer for the labor issues? Workers 65 and older are now the fastest-growing segment of the U.S. workforce, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While the majority of older workers have not retired and plan to continue working, 29% have reentered the workforce after retirement, an SHRM research study finds. The study goes on to report that 91% of older workers are satisfied with their jobs and 87% feel engaged at work. Over 70 percent say they do not feel burnt out. There is also a very high sense of loyalty and commitment to their jobs (70%).



Consumer Perspective

According to the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Americans spend about 56% of their total food budgets on restaurants each year. While many operators saw foot traffic slow in 2025 (37% of Americans have scaled back on restaurant visits), year-over-year sales are growing, according to Black Box Intelligence, which reports same-store sales were up 1.1% year over year in September after peaking at 2.4% in July.

Total food service industry sales are expected to top $1.5 trillion in 2025 – and since late 2023, spending at independent restaurants has been outperforming chains in increasingly large numbers 2024, according to data from Bank of America.

Watch for the annual sales slump to hit in January, as consumers try to recover from holiday spending. Sales typically rebound starting in February, as cabin fever sets in.

Consumer Confidence

Consumer confidence remains relatively high but shaky, according to The Conference Board, whose Consumer Confidence Index fell one point to 98.5 in October. Americans under age 35 and those earning less than $75,000 per year are more likely to have declining confidence in the labor market and business conditions, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the group’s Expectations Index fell 2.9 points to 71.5 during the same period. The index is considered a bellwether for looming recession when it drops below 80 basis points, which has been the case since February 2025.

According to a consumer outlook report released by the National Restaurant Association in October, “Consumers on the aggregate will likely have the financial wherewithal to support their spending.”

Office Workers Skipping Lunch

An October report from restaurant and catering marketplace ezCater indicates office workers increasingly are eating lunch at their desks, with workers in the Gen Z and millennial generations least likely to visit restaurants during the noon hour. Among the findings:

78% of employees report changing lunch habits due to inflation, opting for cheaper alternatives (31%), eating fewer meals (31%) and choosing value options (22%).

49% of workers skip lunch at least once per week, and 17% are doing it to save money.

40% of young office workers say their company culture discourages going out to lunch.

Offering value meals and afternoon delivery service might be key to reaching this demographic, which feels increasingly tethered to their desks. A report from Yelp reveals that searches are up for “meal deal” (117%), “value meal (22%) and “cheap eats (21%) in 2025.

As fast-food restaurants are forced to raise prices, casual dining spots increasingly are viewed as having better food at comparable prices.

Take-out and Delivery

Nearly half of all consumers report getting food to go at least once per week – and for young adults, the numbers are even higher, according to the National Restaurant Association (NRA).

The NRA says 30%-40% of restaurants have made changes to improve the experience for off-premise orders including take-out, third-party delivery services and drive-thru, since these channels picked up during the pandemic and retained popularity after the end of social distancing.

When it comes to ordering pizza for delivery or take-out, 64% of consumers report a preference for placing orders digitally, according to restaurant software firm Altametrics, which adds that loyalty programs can increase frequency of visits.

Loyalty Programs

It costs significantly less to retain a customer than acquire a new one, and a solid way to increase return customers is by offering a loyalty program.

While loyalty rewards such as a free slice for every 10 might seem like money walking out the door, loyalty program members typically make 22% more visits than non-members, according to customer-research firm Circana.

Restaurant-management platform Restoworks argues that personalized messages based on order history can make customers 72% more likely to return, so think twice before sending blanket e-blasts and text messages to your entire contact list.

Having a customer’s order immediately accrue rewards at point of sale is a seamless way to foster brand loyalty. Be aware: If you decide to change loyalty platforms, give patrons plenty of notice that they’ll need to use their rewards or lose them.

Dine-in Experiences

With limited dollars, consumers increasingly are prioritizing experiences when choosing to dine out. Whether it’s an Instagram-worthy backdrop, a secret menu or options that cater to those with restricted diets, diners are looking for things that set restaurants apart.

Yelp also found that patrons increasingly are searching for “solo dining” ( up 271% in Q1 2025) and “best place to eat alone (150%). While pizza is among the most sharable foods on the planet, restaurants should be prepared to serve solo diners traveling for business or looking for an after-work pick me up.

GLP-1 Slims Down Portion Sizes

About 12% of Americans report using GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, according to Kaiser Family Foundation, a health-policy nonprofit group. The medications reduce appetite and slow digestion, leading users to feel full longer.

Consumers eating less increasingly must be focused on macros when they do eat, specifically protein, which is important for maintaining muscle during weight loss.

Restaurant owners in some regions where GLP-1 use is high, such as Los Angeles, have created so-called “mini-meals” that appeal to consumers with smaller appetites. Pizzerias that offer lunch service often do this already – offering single-serving pizzas or slices. This can reduce waste and drive traffic from consumers who don’t want to answer questions about why they aren’t finishing their food.

GLP-1s also can prompt users to crave more healthful options instead of fattening snacks. Consider adding a soup and salad section to your menu to satiate regular customers with changing tastes.

To date, brand-name GLP-1s have been prohibitively expensive, but that all could change in March 2026, when the patent for semaglutide (commonly known as Ozempic) expires in many countries, meaning drug manufacturers could sell generic versions for less. Canada is expected to begin selling generic GLP-1 medications next year, and with the cost of U.S. health care rising, look for greater adoption among Americans.







2026 Marketing Trends for Pizza Restaurants

Marketing today is focused on data-driven results. It is vital for pizzeria operators to remain agile in 2026 with their marketing strategies.

Big Picture Marketing Trends to Watch in 2026

Storytelling takes a more significant role: The differentiator in a world of 24/7 marketing will be sharing your pizzeria’s unique stories.

Artificial Intelligence to do more of the marketing operational lift:

AI will be a go-to tool for content and marketing initiative management, as well as analytics. Marketers will lean more heavily into AI-driven workflows in marketing strategies.

Hyper-personalization goes next level to deliver customer-specific marketing:

With the help of AI, marketers are able dive into first-party data and create unique strategies specific to each customer’s interests, preferences and significant life events.

Blend physical and digital experiences:

Online and in-person engagement, like live-streaming events and augmented reality.

Search has gone conversational:

AI assistants are changing the search algorithm. Tailor your SEO strategy to use natural language queries and conversational search.

Pizzeria-specific Marketing Trends to Watch in 2026

While big-picture trends tend to get the spotlight, it’s important to hone in on difference makers that drive pizzeria marketing. Explore the following marking focuses as you dive into 2026:

Get real with your social campaign to share your genuine brand.

Step up the frequency with your loyalty program to drive repeat business.

Tap into nostalgic and creative campaigns.

Showcase experience-based content.

Lean into your Unique Selling Proposition (USP).

Stand out with your limited-time offers.

Capitalize on user-generated content to hype up your business.

As pizzerias find their niche, we explore the effectiveness of a broad range of marketing strategies to see what resonates with their customers. Here is how each ranked from most effective to least effective:

Moderate to Highly Effective Marketing Strategies

Social Media Advertising Word of Mouth Loyalty Programs Community/Sports Events Email Text Video Marketing In-store Advertising Social Media Influencer Campaigns

Marketing Strategies with Less to No Effectiveness

Flyer Direct Mail Search Ads Door Hanger Billboard Public Relations/Press Releases Geofencing Radio Ads Television Ads Magazine Ads Newspaper Ads

Pizzeria Social Media Trends for 2026

Social media is the No. 1 way pizzerias market to consumers. We asked operators surveyed to rate the effectiveness of social channels they currently use to promote their pizza businesses. There is some shakeup among social media platforms. Here is what we found:

Facebook barely edged out Instagram as the most effective platform.

TikTok has made huge gains for pizzerias as brands find their niche in the popular app.

Instagram and TikTok are proven winners with foodies.

YouTube continues to be a good niche for operators who leverage long-form videos.

Continual algorithm changes on social platforms will keep pizzeria marketers on their toes.

Short-form video dominates the social space. Follow this closely, as shorts have cooled on a macro level.







Technology Trends

Keeping up with (and staying ahead of) restaurant technology is driving pizzerias to invest in new tech and advancing technology. Over 70% of survey participants invested in new technology purchases in the past 12 months. Here are the technologies ranked by most purchased to least:

POS System – 32%

Online Ordering – 26%

Loyalty System – 18%

Phone System – 16%

Mobile Payment (e.g. Google, Apple, CashApp, etc.) – 13.5%

Ordering App – 13%

Text Ordering – 11%

Contactless Payment – 9.8%

Tablets for Servers – 8.6%

Kitchen Display Systems (KDS) – 6.9%

Digital Menu Boards – 5.7%

Scheduling Technology – 5.3%

Full In-house Delivery – 4.9%

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Voice or Chat Ordering / Customer Service – 4.9%

Automated Inventory Management System – 4.1%

Paging System – 3.7%

Digital Waitlisting – 2.4%

Self-serve Tablets/Kiosks at Table – 2.0%

Renewable Energy (e.g. solar, wind, etc.) – 1.6%

Automated Meal Preparation – 1.6%

Dynamic Price Module – 1.2%

Autonomous Delivery – 0.8%

Order Kiosks in Lobby/at Counter – 0.8%



2026 Pizzeria Equipment Buying Trends

What about general restaurant equipment? Automation purchases have increased as operators look for efficiency, consistency and labor savings. We asked our respondents, “What equipment do you plan to purchase in the next 12 months?” Here were the results:

Refrigeration – 46.2%

Oven – 44.1%

Prep Table – 32.2%

Freezer – 26.6%

Mixer – 26.6%

Ice Machine – 18.2%

Makeline – 13.3%

Food Holding/Warming/Cooling Table – 11.9%

Dishwasher – 11.9%

Rounder – 11.2%

Fryer – 11.2%

Press or Sheeter – 10.5%

Display Cabinets – 9.8%

Shredder – 9.1%

Proofing Cabinet – 8.4%

Divider – 8.4%

SMART Appliances – 2.1%

Delivery System – 2.1%







A Look Forward

What keeps operators up at night?

As we peer into another year, uncertainty plagues the restaurant industry. Addressing some of the top business concerns will aid pizzeria operators as they navigate upcoming challenges. We asked pizzeria operators what their No.1 business concern is. Among hundreds of responses, we analyzed and found common themes. Here are the results, along with actions you can consider to address each concern:

Labor Challenges: Staffing issues dominate, with concerns about finding skilled workers, retaining employees and managing rising labor costs.

Actions: Invest in employee-retention programs, training and competitive benefits to attract and keep skilled workers.

Economic Pressures: Inflation, reduced disposable income and a slow economy are impacting customer spending and restaurant profitability.

Actions: Stay laser focused on costs and revenue generation that can offset economic shifts.

Cost Management: Rising costs across food, labor and operations are a universal concern, with many struggling to maintain margins.

Actions: Focus on efficient purchasing, reducing waste and leveraging technology to manage rising costs.

Customer Retention: Restaurants are focused on keeping customers engaged and loyal amidst declining traffic and increased competition.

Actions: Build loyalty programs, enhance the dining experience and use targeted marketing to retain and attract customers.

Government and Tariffs: Policies, tariffs and regulatory changes are adding to operational costs and uncertainty.

Actions: Stay informed in an ever-changing landscape. Optimize your supply chain and sourcing and adjust pricing strategies.

Sales Growth: Many are looking for innovative ways to increase sales, attract new customers and drive repeat visits.

Actions: Explore added revenue streams.

Sustainability and Health: There’s a growing emphasis on offering more healthful, sustainable and high-quality ingredients to meet customer expectations.

Actions: Highlight clean, organic and non-GMO ingredients to align with health-conscious trends.

Competition: The influx of chain restaurants and oversaturation in some markets is intensifying competition for dining dollars.

Actions: Emphasize your unique selling proposition. Leverage targeted marketing, loyalty programs and partnerships with local businesses

Pizzeria Industry Outlook Optimistic

A majority of pizzeria operators (66%) are optimistic about the outlook of the pizza industry in the next 12-18 months. Though optimism is down 2.5% over last year, the overall pizza industry feels confident about their businesses going into 2026.

Pizzerias’ business priorities to grow sales (70.6%), maintain current business (62%) and add revenue streams (30.6%) were among the highest responses. Just under a quarter of respondents look to grow new units or expand or renovate existing unit(s).

Optimism translates into positive sales and profit margins projections

Over 78.8% of survey respondents anticipate an uptick in gross annual sales – a gain of 19.8% over the previous year. Twenty-nine percent of all operators surveyed expecting sales to be up by 10% – an increase of 9% over the previous year. Optimism filters into profit margin projections as 64.5% of operators surveyed expect profit margins to be up, with 29% looking for 10% gains or more.

The 2026 Pizza Industry Trends Report was produced by Pizza Today with analysis and coordination by Editor in Chief Denise Greer and Senior Editor Kate Lavin.

Layout, Photography and Art coordination by Design Lead Katie Wilson.

All Illustrations by Katie Wilson.