Pizzeria owners can leverage comments and photos that customers post on social media

It’s good to get positive feedback from customers, and if it’s on social media, even better. Savvy pizzeria owners can do more than just read the approving posts and “like” tagged photos, they can leverage this user-generated content (UGC) to market their menu and atmosphere. The key is to use authentic user-generated content, get adequate permissions and make sure the content matches the restaurant’s messaging.

User-generated content is media that customers create, such as photos, videos, comments, reviews and other posts that feature your restaurant. The term differs from paid influencer marketing, which is similar to paid celebrity endorsements on social media.

There is also a difference in how consumers perceive the content. According to a 2023 survey by content development platform EnTribe, 90 percent of respondents said they would prefer to see brands share content from actual customers, and 86 percent said they are more likely to trust a brand that publishes user-generated content as opposed to influencer messaging.

“For pizza restaurants, the best marketing doesn’t come from paid influencers – it comes from real customers sharing their own experiences,” says Adam Dornbusch, CEO and founder of EnTribe. “That authenticity is what builds trust and keeps people coming back.”

The challenge, Dornbusch says, is that collecting, organizing and getting rights to that content at scale “can get messy fast.” It’s essential to have a clear process, the right tech tools and, sometimes, a partner to help with legal or other issues.

Creating Content

User-generated content is the social media version of word of mouth. “When someone shares a post about their experience with your company, it is one of the most powerful forms of marketing,” says Erin Schultz, marketing director at Spinato’s Pizzeria. “And it comes at no cost.”

With six locations in the Phoenix area, Spinato’s uses giveaways, scavenger hunts and other activities to engage with customers. Recently, the pizzeria hosted a special event offering gluten-free pizzas and other options for patrons with restricted diets. The restaurant provided a complimentary diet-friendly buffet along with samples of new products it was considering for the menu. Spinato’s set up a video station where attendees shared their testimonials about dietary or allergy challenges and what they thought about the offerings.

Each attendee received a gift certificate for a future visit, and Spinato’s plans to invite participants to another allergy-friendly dinner next year. “For us, it is essential to continue investing in these guests, fostering trust and, most importantly, hearing their honest feedback,” Schultz says. “Testimonials and reviews remain one of the most powerful and authentic forms of content we can share.”

Working With a Partner

Charity tie-ins are a good vehicle for engaging with customers, and there are businesses that specialize in combining user-generated content and charitable giving. Schultz says Spinato’s Pizzeria will soon partner with Gift A Meal, an app that turns photos into meals for the community. When a customer takes a selfie enjoying their meal at a participating restaurant and shares it on the Gift A Meal app, the organization donates a meal to a local food bank.

“It’s a win-win: Our guests can feel good about sharing their dining experience, the community benefits directly, and we will be abåle to highlight their posts across our own social channels to spread the word,” Schultz says. “Additionally, our subscription with Gift A Meal guarantees a minimum of 30 meals donated every month, ensuring consistent support for those in need.”

In addition to these opportunities to create user-generated content, customers often post their own photos and comments about their experience. Spinato’s reaches out to them to ask about their visit and shows its appreciation with gift cards, invitations to special events or a public shout-out. “It is the least we can do to thank them for the time and effort they put into sharing their experience with others,” Schultz says. “I believe in authenticity and building genuine relationships.”

Getting Employees Involved

Farrelli’s Pizza, with 12 locations in Washington, acquires user-generated content from its employees. “We have more than 550 people, all of whom have smart devices and are on these networks,” says Clayton Krueger, Farrelli’s chief marketing officer. “What better source of influence do you have than your people?”

The brand helps inspire crew members’ creativity by suggesting hashtags such as #craveability. Employees post videos or share other content, and Farrelli’s rebroadcasts and tags the posts. The pizzeria makes sure to note the content’s creator. “We love to point out it’s one of our people, and it’s usually pretty apparent because they are wearing our branded gear,” Krueger says. “You can tell with their profile icon, it’s clear that they shared it. They get a boost as well.”

Employees are not the only source of user-generated content, and Farrelli’s also seeks out photos and other posts that tag the pizzeria. For example, the brand uncovered a series of clever videos on TikTok that someone had produced of the reviews of the pizza, set to music. “We sent them a gift card and thanked them,” Krueger says.

One way to encourage user-generated content is to provide the public with a photo opp. Farrelli’s has a waterfront location that has a mural with wings on an exterior wall. The fun visual invites people to take photos and tag the pizzeria.

Giving Credit Where It’s Due

Beyond the items that customers create, there is more user-generated content available. “Make sure you’re checking all potential spots for UGC, not just your notifications for text tags,” says Savannah King, social and digital media associate director at B Public Relations in Denver. “Take a peek at your geolocation, your in-photo tags and brand hashtags, too.”

Once you’ve found some quality UGC that would represent your brand well, always ask for permission to use the assets. Be sure to receive written consent and credit the creator. “Screenshot the consent, keep it for your records, and then you can utilize your new UGC for organic purposes,” King says. “Legally speaking, I don’t recommend using UGC for paid efforts unless you specifically have the creator sign a contract stating their content will be used for paid advertising.”

Review sites also can be a good source of content, and the pizzeria can ask customers to post a review on Yelp, Google or other sites. Be sure to check the site’s instructions about how to embed or share the review or other material for your own socials.

NORA CALEY is a freelance writer who covers small business, finance and lifestyle topics.

