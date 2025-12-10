Chef Wylie Dufresne to Give Keynote Address at Pizza Expo 2026

James Beard Award Winner Chef Wylie Dufresne of NYC’s Stretch Pizza to kick off Pizza Expo 2026 with inspiring keynote address

Chef Wylie Dufresne, famous for fine dining at wd-50 and Alder, is now all about pizza with his popular New York City (NYC) spot Stretch Pizza, and he’s going to be our opening keynote speaker on Tuesday, March 24 at International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas. According to Chef Wylie, chef and partner of Stretch Pizza, a scientific understanding of cooking can elevate dishes to new heights. He believes that an understanding of the biological and chemical processes at play allows chefs to make more informed decisions in the kitchen. Cooking, according to Dufresne, is not bound by a single “right” technique; instead, it’s about achieving the desired results through a thorough grasp of these processes and scientific principles.

He was working at 71 Clinton Fresh Food in 2001 when he was named Food & Wine’s Best New Chef and then went on to open the trailblazing wd-50, which earned a Michelin star. He also won the 2013 James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef: New York City award. His work there cemented his reputation for modernist ingenuity and was the basis of his 2017 wd-50: The Cookbook.

Stretch Pizza opened in 2023 and currently has two locations, Gramercy (Manhattan) and Brooklyn, that focus on creative, umami-rich pies that are inspired by NYC with unique twists like “Shallots Three Ways”, “Oldtown (mushroom grilled cheese), or an “Everything Bagel”, using a meticulously developed, airy dough, which he spent years perfecting that uses a fermented starter. Chef Wylie applied his innovative spirit to pizza, making Stretch Pizza a must-try for both classic and adventurous NYC pizza lovers. He emphasizes pizza’s universal appeal through bold flavors and textures, serving it alongside whimsical items like tiny cookies and soft serve ice cream. They’ve recently started selling slices on weekdays, making their unique offerings more accessible. He’s consistently innovating, with recent features on unique dessert pizzas and an expanded bar menu.

He encourages other pizzeria owners and operators to draw inspiration from everyday life, such as your favorite grocery or specialty store, to discover new flavors and trends. By tuning into what excites your customers, you’ll be able to craft dishes that resonate with your customers, creating memorable dining experiences that keep them coming back.

Attending International Pizza Expo 2026 is a tax-deductible business vacation — and you can write off the cost of the event itself, along with related travel expenses, if they are considered ordinary and necessary for your profession.

This is your once-a-year opportunity to meet face-to-face with more than 500 industry manufacturers and suppliers, top industry experts and thought leaders, as well as thousands of super successful pizzeria owners and operators all under one roof. The bottom line is there’s always something new at Pizza Expo that can improve your operation. As always, our commitment to you, our partners, is to produce the biggest and best show ever!

