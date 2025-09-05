Ali Doukali of Genova Pizza | Conversation

At Genova Pizza in Audubon, New Jersey, ‘Every Slice is Made With Intention’

Pizza Styles & Dough

At Genova Pizza in Audubon, New Jersey, our dough is where it all begins. It’s cold-proofed for 48 hours to lock in that rich flavor and give it the perfect chew – crispy on the bottom, airy on the inside. We lean into a New York-style base, but we’ve built our own lane with creations like the upside-down Sicilian and our famous vodka pie. It’s classic, but with a Genova edge. Every slice is made with intention.

What inspired you to honor your grandmother with a mural?

She was the soul of our family. Strong, nurturing and the original engine behind everything we do. When we took over Genova, we knew we had to honor her in a big way. The mural isn’t just art, it’s our “thank you.” Now, her face watches over the shop, and she’s part of every slice we serve.

What was the process of finding an artist and the logistics of having the mural painted?

We weren’t going to settle. We needed someone who got it – someone who could bring her spirit to life, not just her smile. After searching local artists, we found someone who understood the assignment. The process wasn’t easy – weather delays, tight windows and some last-minute ladder drama – but when that final brushstroke hit, it changed everything. It became a part of the neighborhood.

How else do you keep your family legacy going with your multi-generational pizzeria?

Legacy is everything here. My father spent years baking in Corsica, France. He learned the craft of breadmaking the hard way, by doing it every day. That knowledge got passed down to us, and it’s the backbone of our dough and our work ethic. We keep that same energy alive by treating our customers like family and making sure every plate that leaves the kitchen has heart behind it.

Your sandwiches also are stars. What makes them so special? Which is the most popular and why?

We don’t treat sandwiches like side items. They’re headliners. We build them fresh, hot and bold. The most talked-about? Our Chicken Vodka Cutlet. It’s a hand-breaded cutlet, house vodka sauce and melted mozzarella stacked high on a toasted roll. It’s messy, it’s comforting, and it’s uniquely Genova. Once people try it, it becomes their go-to.