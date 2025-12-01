Cast Your Vote for the PIE Awards

The pizza industry is full of creativity, passion, and fierce competition. Every day, pizzeria professionals like you are pushing boundaries, not just with your recipes, but with your branding, marketing, and community engagement. The annual Pizza Industry Excellence (PIE) Awards are designed to recognize and celebrate these remarkable achievements.

This year, the competition has been hotter than ever, showcasing the incredible talent within our community. Now, it’s your turn to help decide who takes home the prize in some of the most exciting categories. The PIE Awards Popular Vote is open, and we need your expert eye to help choose the winners.

What is the Popular Vote?

While many PIE Award categories are judged by a panel of industry experts, several are handed over to you—the pizzeria community. The Popular Vote categories highlight aspects of the business where creativity and brand personality truly shine. It’s an opportunity for pizzeria operators to have their say and celebrate the peers who are setting trends and inspiring others with their innovative approaches.

This year, you get to cast your vote in three key categories that represent the modern face of the pizza business: Best Use of Social Media, Best Pizza Box Design, and Coolest Delivery Vehicle.

Best Pizza Box Design

A pizza box is no longer just a container; it’s a walking billboard, a piece of art, and a crucial part of the customer experience. A well-designed box can generate buzz, reinforce brand identity, and make a delivery feel like a special occasion.

Last year, Varuni Napoli took home the award for their iconic baby blue box. Inspired by Tiffany blue, the design aimed to evoke a sense of excitement and luxury, turning every pizza delivery into a memorable event. This year’s nominees are equally impressive, featuring stunning graphics, clever branding, and unique structural designs. Who will you choose as the pizzeria with the box that truly “POPS”?

Best Use of Social Media

In the digital age, a strong social media presence is essential for connecting with customers and growing a business. This award celebrates pizzerias that are mastering the art of online engagement. From mouth-watering food photography to hilarious viral videos, these nominees know how to capture attention and build a loyal online following.

Last year’s winner, Vincenzo’s Newhall, demonstrated how consistent and effective use of social platforms can translate into real-world business growth. This year’s contenders have showcased everything from witty TikToks to beautifully curated Instagram feeds that have us all double-tapping. Which pizzeria’s social media game do you think is the strongest?

Coolest Delivery Vehicle

Delivery is a cornerstone of the pizza industry, and some pizzerias are turning their vehicles into mobile marketing machines. This category is a new addition to the Popular Vote, replacing the “Best Video Short” from last year, and it celebrates the most eye-catching and innovative delivery rides on the road.

Think custom-wrapped cars, vintage scooters, or even a tricked-out food truck. A cool delivery vehicle not only gets the pizza from point A to point B but also turns heads and leaves a lasting impression on the entire neighborhood. Which pizzeria’s wheels have the most swagger?

How to Cast Your Vote

Your opinion matters. This is your chance to support the pizzerias that you believe are elevating the industry with their creativity and hard work. Casting your vote is simple and a great way to participate in the spirit of friendly competition that makes our community so vibrant.

Voting is now open and will close on December 9. Don’t miss your opportunity to have your say in who gets to take home a coveted PIE Award.

Ready to make your voice heard?

Click here to vote for the 2025 PIE Awards Popular Vote!