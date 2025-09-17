Pizza Reviews Precede The Great American Pizza Challenge in Columbus

Is Dave Portnoy vying to be a judge at The Great American Pizza Challenge? In recent weeks, the founder of Barstool Sports and social media personality has devoted his One Bite Pizza Reviews series to evaluating pizzerias around Columbus, Ohio.

Portnoy’s timing could not be better: Pizza Expo Columbus is coming to the Arch City on Oct. 26-27, when The Great American Pizza Challenge is looking to crown America’s Best Traditional Thin Pizza, a competition open to:

Tavern Style

Columbus Style

New Haven Style

St. Louis Style

NY Thin

Flat Bread

Given that Portnoy is famously fond of simple yet crispy pizzas, what will he think of what Columbus has to offer?

“The hospitality in Columbus has been through the roof,” he says. Ready to see for yourself? Register today for Pizza Expo Columbus!

Dave Portnoy Visits Columbus Pizzerias

Portnoy launches his series of Ohio videos with a throwback to his visit at Sexton’s Pizza in Hilliard, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus. The Sexton’s website calls its pies “well done and crispy,” which is right up Portnoy’s alley. Indeed, the video description refers to Sexton’s as “Dave’s favorite pizza in Ohio.” Yikes! That’s going to be tough to beat!

Portnoy takes one look at the plain cheese pizza and says, “If you know what Dave Portnoy likes his pizza to look like, that is it.” Upon inspecting the slice, he calls the “undercarriage great,” appreciates the char and says the crust is “a little bit thick.”

Despite the name “One Bite Pizza Reviews,” Portnoy ultimately takes four bites of Sexton’s cheese pizza, remarking that it has “good crisp” before finally landing on a score of 8.1 out of 10.

Portnoy says he likes the sauce at The Pizza House, comparing the pies to Tavern style and Chicago Thin. Remarking on the “good zip,” Portnoy rates the pizza 7.4 out of 10.

At the time of filming, Portnoy says this pop-up pizzeria only has been open for two weeks. He remarks on the “good sauce” and “good tang,” while saying the slices have “a little flop.” Ultimately, the slice earns Bobby Jo’s 7.5 out of 10.

Portnoy calls the “little slices” reminiscent of Chicago style or Tavern style because the round pies are cut into squares. While he admits the pizza style is not his favorite (perhaps because it is Columbus style?) Portnoy says it is “a good, easy eating pizza” before awarding Grandad’s 7.1 out of 10.

Located northwest of Columbus, Dublin is “beautiful,” according to Portnoy. He calls Harvest’s pizza style Neapolitan, which he remarks will always get “a 6.8 from me.” True to form, he gives the pizza a score of 6.8 out of 10 while saying Harvest Pizzeria has “great people. I love this pizzeria.”

Having heard Artisan Pizza Cafè was “the best-kept secret in Columbus,” Portnoy finally finds the crispy slice he’s been looking for – “maybe too crispy,” he says before taking a bite. The slices appear to have the char Portnoy likes, prompting him to give the pizzeria a score of 8.1 out of 10. Not bad for a pizzeria that only has been open a few weeks!

Immediately upon tasting what he dubs JT’s “Tavern” pizza, Portnoy exclaims, “Oh good!” Awarding the pizzeria 7.3 out of 10, Portnoy calls the pies “good Tavern style.”

This pizzeria starts out ahead when Portnoy opens the box and sees a New York-style pie. He announces the crust has a “good undercarriage.” Giving it 7.2 out of 10, Portnoy announces: “Bread’s great.”

Going on vibes, Plank’s gets a score of 9.8, Portnoy says before trying the pizza. “I can’t say enough good things about it,” he adds. The pizza has a sweet crust Portnoy calls “very unique.” He awards the pizza 7.1 out of 10.

“That’s a good looking pizza,” Portnoy says of the cheese pie. He calls the Tavern-style pizza “light, crispy.” He awards it a 7.9 out of 10, calling it, “as good as you can get for a Tavern/Chicago style.”

The Great American Pizza Challenge

When it comes to The Great American Pizza Challenge taking place at Pizza Expo Columbus, the rules are less subjective:

Bring your own dough, cheese and spices.

Competitors must use red tomato sauce.

No more than two toppings allowed. (Participants can choose from pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes, onions and olives.)

Once the pizza enters the oven, only olive oil, cheese and herbs can be added to the pie.

Crust should be no taller than 0.75 cm, excluding the cornicione.

First-place winners in the division will receive a plaque and check for $1,000. Winners for each style (Tavern, Columbus, etc.) will receive a plaque and $100 prize.

Do you think you make America’s Best Traditional Thin Pizza? There is only one way to know for sure: Register now for Pizza Expo Columbus and sign up for The Great American Pizza Challenge. Fifteen spots were just added to the category, and they are sure to fill up fast.

