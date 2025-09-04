Do You Feel the Drive to Compete? | Expo Spotlight

Pizza Expo Columbus is coming to the Greater Columbus Convention Center Oct. 26-27, 2025

Did you know attending Pizza Expo Columbus is a tax-deductible working vacation? If you are motivated by self-improvement and a desire to be the best, you should enter our newest pizza-making competition, The Great American Pizza Challenge. The competition is just about full, so don’t delay. I like to think that healthy levels of competition can improve your self-esteem and increase enjoyment of life and work in general, not to mention the positive impact it will have on your bottom line.

We’re super excited about our new competitions that will showcase Mid-America styles. Pizza makers from around the world will have the opportunity to compete to see who has America’s Best Pepperoni Slice, along with America’s Best Gluten-Free, Traditional and Non-Traditional Thin-Crust pizzas. Throw in the nation’s first-ever Breadsticks and Garlic Knots championships, and this will be a HUGE game changer for the winning pizzerias. Better yet, we’ll have sub-division winners for Tavern, New Haven, St. Louis, New York Thin and Flatbread pizzas. You’ll have an opportunity to check out over 400 entries from some of the best pizza makers in the world.

Pizza Expo Columbus is your one-stop shop for everything you need for your pizzeria, including the newest products, equipment and technology hitting the market. Throw in top-shelf education and demonstration programs, and you have a game-changing experience. Where else this year but Pizza Expo Columbus can you find more than 150 pizza-specific exhibitors on a show floor that’s nearly as large as a football field? The short answer is nowhere.

On the show floor and in the classrooms, you’ll find real solutions and opportunities to bring home to your restaurant. This is your last opportunity this year to meet face-to-face with industry suppliers and take advantage of discount pricing and show specials.

I like to think that attending Pizza Expo Columbus will be one of the best investments of time and money that you’ll make this year. One thing is for sure: There’s always something new you can find that will improve your operation and boost your bottom line. As always, our commitment to you, our partners, is to produce the biggest and best show ever!

It’s all pizza and it’s all for YOU!

Best regards,

Bill Oakley

Show Director