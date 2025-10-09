Enter the PIE Awards by October 31

Your Pizzeria Deserves Recognition—Submit for the PIE Awards

You work countless hours perfecting your dough, creating signature pizzas, and building connections with your community. Your dedication to excellence doesn’t go unnoticed by your customers—but does the rest of the pizza industry know about your incredible work?

The PIE Awards celebrate the creativity, innovation, and excellence that define our industry’s best operators. With nomination deadlines approaching October 31st, there’s never been a better time to showcase what makes your pizzeria special. These prestigious awards recognize everything from groundbreaking marketing campaigns to community involvement initiatives, giving you the platform your hard work deserves.

Don’t let another year pass watching other pizzerias claim the spotlight. Your story matters, your innovations deserve recognition, and your community impact should be celebrated on the industry’s biggest stage.

Why the PIE Awards Matter for Your Business

Recognition through the PIE Awards extends far beyond a trophy on your shelf. These awards serve as powerful marketing tools that can transform how customers, suppliers, and industry peers perceive your business.

Award-winning pizzerias often see increased media coverage, enhanced credibility with potential investors, and stronger relationships with vendors who want to partner with recognized leaders. The validation that comes with PIE Award recognition can also boost team morale and help attract top talent to your operation.

Previous winners have leveraged their PIE Award status in everything from social media campaigns to franchise development opportunities. The awards create authentic storytelling opportunities that resonate with customers who want to support businesses that excel in their craft.

Explore the Award Categories That Match Your Strengths

The PIE Awards feature diverse categories designed to celebrate different aspects of pizzeria excellence. Whether you’re a scrappy startup or an established operator, there’s likely a category where your pizzeria can shine.

The 2025 Pizza Industry Excellence Awards are here! This year, we aim to celebrate the ingenuity, creativity, and unparalleled passion within the pizza world. Pizzerias and industry leaders across the country are invited to submit their entries to showcase their innovative ideas and outstanding achievements. The updated categories for 2025 are as follows:

Young Entrepreneur of the Year Open to pizzeria owners under the age of 30, this category highlights the industry’s rising stars. Judges will consider factors such as business growth, sales volume, employee engagement initiatives, and exceptional leadership.

Community Involvement Award This category recognizes pizzerias that go above and beyond as stewards of their local communities. Entries will be judged based on the frequency and impact of community outreach initiatives and charitable efforts.

Best Pizzeria Social Media Showcasing the power of digital platforms, this category celebrates pizzerias that have mastered social media. Judges will evaluate how businesses effectively and consistently use platforms to grow their brand and connect with their audience.

Best Pizza Box Design

A visually stunning pizza box can serve as both art and marketing. This category honors creative and functional designs that reflect a pizzeria’s branding while capturing the attention of customers.

Most Interesting Menu Innovation is essential in this category, where judges will evaluate menus based on uniqueness, ease of execution, and profitability. It’s the perfect opportunity to highlight your culinary creativity.

Coolest Delivery Vehicle From quirky cars to creative bikes, this category is all about the vehicles that add flair to pizza delivery. Submit photos or videos and share how your vehicle is received within your community.

Best Beverage Program Recognizing excellence in drink offerings, this category celebrates pizzerias with outstanding beer, wine, liquor, or cocktail menus. Be sure to include a copy of your beverage menu with your entry.

Pizza Company of the Year by Region Celebrating leadership on a regional level, this category honors one winner from each of the following regions: Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, Mountain West, Pacific Northwest, and West Coast. Growth, sales volume, employee and community engagement, and leadership will all be considered.

Submit your entries today and take the chance to show the world your dedication to delivering exceptional pizza experiences. The 2025 Pizza Industry Awards look forward to celebrating the individuals and pizzerias shaping the future of the industry!

