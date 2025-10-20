Flyers Pizza & Subs Celebrates Employee Ownership Month — Credits ESOP with Sustained Growth in Competitive Restaurant Market

Dublin, Ohio — [October 20, 2025] — As October marks Employee Ownership Month, Flyers Pizza & Subs proudly reaffirms a commitment to shared prosperity through its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). In a restaurant industry environment marked by volatility, labor pressures, and shifting consumer behavior, Flyers credits its continued growth and resilience to a culture of employee ownership, alignment, and shared accountability.

“The culture and stability of our ESOP organization has provided a foundation from which we have been able to weather cost escalations, maintain consistent service across all 10 of our locations, and invest in new growth opportunities,” said Scott Ulrey, Co-President of Flyers Pizza and Subs.

Growth in the Fast-Casual / Quick-Service Landscape: A Challenging Yet Opportunity-Rich Climate

The fast-casual segment remains among the brighter spots in foodservice growth, with Restaurant Business Online reporting 9 percent sales growth in 2024. Despite inflation, rising wage costs, supply-chain volatility, and changing consumer traffic patterns, the category continues expanding — and competition is fierce.

In Central Ohio, Columbus frequently serves as a test market for national chains — a signal that the metro area’s demography and consumer dynamics often mirror broader trends in U.S. restaurant markets. In that context, independent and regional operators must stay nimble, maintain engaged teams, and carefully manage margins.

Why Employee Ownership Matters — Especially in Restaurants

In such a challenging environment, Flyers believes its ESOP is more than a benefit program — it is a strategic differentiator. Here’s how:

Stronger employee retention, lower turnover, and workforce resilience

Studies of ESOPs in food-related industries show that ESOP companies saw lower median involuntary separation rates (2 percent vs. 5 percent) and far lower quit rates (6 percent vs. 20 percent) during the pandemic years. ESOP food firms were also less likely to downsize or cut benefits in crisis periods. In volatile labor markets — where restaurants struggle to recruit and retain staff — ownership culture can posture a company for stability. Higher employee engagement, productivity, and shared accountability

When employees are owners, their interests align more closely with the company’s success. ESOPs have been tied to higher productivity, greater innovation, and stronger operational discipline. In the restaurant world — where speed, consistency, quality, and service drive guest loyalty — having a workforce that feels integral to success can make a margin-level difference. Reduced risk, built-in succession planning, and tax advantages

For entrepreneurs or founders seeking a transition path, ESOPs provide an effective succession mechanism without selling to outside buyers. From a tax standpoint, ESOPs offer potential advantages at corporate and shareholder levels, making them attractive vehicles for maintaining independence while leveraging tax efficiencies. Long-term wealth creation and alignment

ESOPs empower employees to build retirement assets directly tied to the company’s performance. Over time, as the business grows and value accrues, all shareholders benefit. This helps shift the mindset from “employee wage earner” to “stakeholder owner.”

In a restaurant sector facing rising wage pressures, supply cost challenges, and consumer volatility, a culture in which every team member has a vested interest in quality, consistency, and cost control can be a competitive edge.

Flyers Pizza & Subs’ ESOP Journey to Date

Flyers launched its ESOP in 2016.

As of the end of 2024, 114 active participants are included in the plan, and 24 new employee shareholders were welcomed in 2024 alone.

At year-end 2024, 48 of those 114 were fully vested.

Vesting schedules are designed to reward long-term commitment: 0 percent after year 1; 20 percent in year 2; 40 percent in year 3; 60 percent in year 4; 80 percent in year 5; and 100 percent in year 6.

ABOUT FLYERS PIZZA: Flyers Pizza was founded in 1976 by Wayne Ulrey after acquiring Tonni’s Pizza in West Jefferson, Ohio. Flyers remained a family-operated business until 2016, when it became a 100% employee-owned company, offering qualifying employees an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). The Ulrey family remains actively involved with the company in various roles, proudly serving high-quality products, including family-recipe pizza sauce and Italian sausage, Ezzo Company pepperoni, Wisconsin Cheese, Sanfillipo Produce, and Brakebush poultry. The company is dedicated to the communities it serves, supporting local schools, the Mid-Ohio Food Bank, and Autism Speaks, among others.