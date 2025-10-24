Francis Ford Coppola Winery Announces Winner of Fourth Annual “Perfect Your Pizza” Competition

Geyserville, CA (Oct. 24, 2025) – On Oct. 13, Francis Ford Coppola Winery crowned Emily Jenkins of Nixa, Missouri, the winner of the Coppola Diamond Collection “Perfect Your Pizza” Competition. Jenkins beat out three other regional finalists at a live cook-off with her “Fire & Pine Pizza” – a flavor-packed pie topped with pepperoni, stracciatella cheese and a pine nut-chili crisp – that she paired with Coppola’s Diamond Collection Claret.

As the top-scoring finalist among four regional competitors, chosen from hundreds of entries submitted from across the U.S., Jenkins was offered her choice of grand prizes: Either a once-in-a-lifetime private jet tour of legendary U.S. pizzerias in New York City and Chicago or $25,000 cash. Held at the iconic Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Sonoma County, California, the annual “Perfect Your Pizza” Competition invites Americans to explore the pairing possibilities of pizza and wine by creating original recipes to pair with Coppola’s iconic Diamond Collection wines.

Acclaimed pizza expert, James Beard Award six-time “Best Chef Mid-Atlantic” finalist and New York Times-best-selling cookbook author Dan Richer (pictured above, at left) returned to serve as Chief Judge, alongside a panel of food and wine experts, to evaluate the four finalists’ unique pizza recipes and pairings at the Winery.

“I want to eat that pizza every day,” Richer said of Jenkins’ winning creation. “It was the best pairing of the competition by far,” he noted. “The Claret’s richness and intensity stood up perfectly to the pizza’s big, assertive flavors, with pepperoni, rosemary and chili crisp matched beautifully.”

Jenkins – who has made it to the final rounds of other nationwide cooking competitions, but had never won one – shared that she was “in shock” after winning. Jenkins is the fourth winner of the competition, which takes place annually and offers pizza and wine lovers opportunities to explore how the right wine pairing can take pizza enjoyment to the next level.

Judges included: Dan Richer, author of The Joy of Pizza and Chef/Owner of Razza in Jersey City, New Jersey; Andrea Card, Francis Ford Coppola Senior Winemaker; Tim Bodell, Culinary Director, Rustic Restaurant; Marcia Gagliardi, Founder & Editor of San Francisco’s Tablehopper; and Andrew Pollock, Marketing Chef, Mezzetta.

Finalists included:

WINNER: Emily Jenkins – Nixa, Missouri Pizza: “Fire & Pine” – pepperoni, pine nut chili crisp, stracciatella Pairing: Diamond Collection Claret

Chrissy Shurr. – Patterson, New York Pizza: Detroit-Style Mushroom & Pancetta Pairing: Diamond Collection Pinot Noir



Sharon Ricci – Carthage, North Carolina Pizza: “Mediterranean Pizza Tonnato” – tuna, arugula, lemon-caper anchovy sauce Pairing: Diamond Collection Rosé



Ronnie Webster – Oakland, California Pizza: “Heard It Through The Grapevine Pizza” – roasted red grapes, hot coppa, stracciatella Pairing: Diamond Collection Appellation Series Sauvignon Blanc



RECIPE: Winning pizza recipe & pairing HERE

ABOUT FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA WINERY

Rooted in Sonoma County, California, Francis Ford Coppola Winery is known for its superior level of quality and integrity. Francis Ford Coppola Winery offers award-winning wines crafted from premiere appellations across California at its Certified California Sustainable winery in Geyserville, Sonoma County. The globally recognized Coppola portfolio includes Diamond Collection, the U.S.’s fifth-largest super-premium wine brand, as well as Sofia sparkling cuvées and Francis Coppola Reserve wines. The estate offers unique tasting experiences and seasonal events, culinary delights from Rustic restaurant, two swimming pools and a vast collection of cinematic memorabilia. Francis Ford Coppola Winery is a proud part of Delicato Family Wines, a family-owned winery based in Napa Valley, California founded in 1924.

SOURCE: Francis Ford Coppola Winery