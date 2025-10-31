Grana, Atlanta, Georgia | Destinations

This southern Italian restaurant opened its Roswell location in December 2024, marking the company’s third in the Atlanta area. Roswell is the largest of the three shops, situated in a mixed-use Southern Post development with over 6,000 square feet and a 2,600 square-foot covered patio. The original Piedmont location opened in 2020, followed by the Dunwoody spot in early 2024.

The Grana concept is the vision of Chef Pasquale “Pat” Pascarella. “I believe what defines Grana is that it’s the food I grew up eating and the way we ate it,” Chef Pat says. “Imagine being old enough to understand and all of a sudden food comes out of nowhere and fills the table and everyone is laughing, joking, yelling and HAPPY!”

Grana offers a full menu of wood-fired pizzas and dishes found in Calabria and Campania, Italy, as well as a few surprises. The star is its Neapolitan pizza. The hottest pizza on the menu is The Roni pizza, a pepperoni pie topped with Calabrian chili honey. The Potato pizza features red onion, goat cheese, pistachios and truffle honey. The Fibonacci is topped with bacon, mozzarella, hot cherry pepper and garlic. The pizza menu is accompanied by antipasti, salads, meatballs, pastas, sides and desserts. Grana’s meatball menu includes six styles as well as a meatball flight. Mommy’s meatball features Grana Padano and basil, while Local Beef includes gouda, red onion and black truffle jam.

On the Radar

Chicago-based Pizzeria Due celebrated its 70th anniversary in October, throwing a huge lively Chicago-style party filled with food, music and surprises.

Big Green Truck Pizza fed 4,525 people to take the Guinness World Record for Largest Pizza Party at the Apizza Fest in New Haven, Connecticut.

Lucy’s Pizzeria in Idaho Falls recently hosted a kids’ bike-a-thon, where every rider received prizes and was entered into grand prize giveaways!

Valentina’s Pizzeria in Madison, Alabama, raised over $30,000 for Tunnels to Towers, which provides homes and services for first responders to honor those who served on 9/11.

The 40-year-old Vittorio’s Ristorante & Pizzeria in Pacific Palisades, California, was lost in the Palisades wildfire in January. The Pellegrini Family has reopened the business as a mobile pizzeria.

Read the November 2025 Issue of Pizza Today Magazine

This month, we are diving deep on all things cheese. Learn how the fluctuating commodities market can impact the price you pay for mozzarella and other block cheeses. Then, find out how operators are using craft beer cheddar, gorgonzola and plant-based cheeses made from cashews, coconuts, peas and other bases to create pizzas that are visually and gastronomically stunning. Round out your education for the month by brushing up on pizzeria art, SOPs and winter squash.

Check out the full Digital Edition – Pizza Today November 2025.