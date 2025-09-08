How to Keep Your Best Pizza Staff (So They Don’t Walk)

You know that sinking feeling when your best manager calls in sick on a Friday night? Or, worse, when they don’t call at all because they’ve already moved on to your competitor down the street? If you’ve been in the pizza business for more than five minutes, you’ve felt this pain.

Michael Androw knows it well. The owner of E&D Pizza Co. in Avon, Connecticut, shared hard-earned wisdom about keeping great employees in an industry notorious for high turnover during his presentation at Pizza Expo 2025. His message? “Maybe the problem is you.”

That might sting, but while some operators love to blame “lazy millennials” or complain that “nobody wants to work anymore,” the truth is simpler and more actionable than that.

The Real Cost of Losing Good People

Employee retention is one of the most critical elements to success in your restaurant, according to Androw. When you have that established crew – the ones who know your systems, understand your expectations and can train new people – magic happens. You can actually leave the shop without wondering if it’ll burn down.

“The Holy Grail, absentee ownership, is possible. But without starting with that established crew, we’ll never get there,” Androw explains. “Therein lies the point: When we have that established crew, we’ve got to keep them.”

Here’s what you get with experienced employees who stick around:

They know your systems inside and out.

They understand your culture and maintain it when you’re not there.

They can train and lead newer staff members.

They handle procedures without constant supervision.

Androw says has kept 80% of his original staff for over 11 years, which is practically unheard of in the restaurant industry. How does he do it?

Restaurant Hiring Challenges

Before we dive into retention strategies, let’s talk about why people leave pizza shops in the first place. Sure, our industry has challenges – low wages, long hours, difficult working conditions. But Androw points out something crucial: The people are out there. Chili’s has staff. Applebee’s has staff. “You ever hear of Chili’s shutting down because it didn’t have any staff? Oh, these places have got staff. Maybe the problem’s you.”

Ouch. But also … maybe?

So, what makes employees want to stick around? It starts with finding the right people and treating them right from day one.

Find People Who Need a Job

Androw has a specific hiring philosophy: “Personally, I look for the guy who’s in trouble. You’re married, you’ve got a wife, you’ve got 2.5 kids, you’ve got a mortgage, you’ve got a never ending cycle of bills that don’t stop.”

This isn’t about exploitation – it’s about reliability. “That guy needs a job. … That guy ain’t going to the beach. He’s coming to work.”

When you’re hiring, look for people who have skin in the game. They show up because they have to, not just because they feel like it. And once you find these people? “Find the right person that you like. The skills are meaningless. Every one of you that’s in this room is overqualified to teach a person the skills. Get the right person, teach them the skills.”

Be Patient with New Hires

A lot of employers hire someone new and expect them to perform like a five-year veteran from day one. Androw calls this out: “New people aren’t going to do it right. You have to understand that. You have to be tolerant,” he says. “You were that new person at one time. … Be patient.”

Give new hires clear job descriptions, realistic expectations and what Androw calls “an abundance of early support.” Don’t make them walk on eggshells every day wondering if they’re doing things right.

Pay Employees What They’re Worth Before They Ask

Money is the elephant in the room at every pizza shop. They say money can’t buy happiness, but it does cover your employees’ car payments.

Androw’s stragegy: If you have a fantastic employee whose absence would negatively impact your business, consider giving them a $2 per hour raise.

“Is $2 an hour at the end of the week going to impact your payroll so bad that you’re going to be out of business? No, absolutely not,” says Androw. If that $2 buys you peace of mind that your operation is in good hands, it’s a bargain. And when competitors try to poach your people, they will have a harder time meeting your per rates.

Show Basic Respect

Androw says respect is “a lost art” in the restaurant industry. It starts with simple interactions:

“Good to see you.”

“How are you?”

“How’s the family doing?”

Don’t be the owner who walks in, grabs money from the register and ignores everyone. A little of common courtesy and respect goes a long way, according to Androw.

“Look someone in the eye, shake a hand. Thank them. Ask about their family, engage in their life,” he says. “It’s a connection. It’s a bond.”

Work-Life Balance

Remember, your employees aren’t you. They didn’t sacrifice everything to build this business, and they shouldn’t be expected to.

Be flexible with scheduling. If someone’s in college, don’t schedule them during class time. If a parent needs to leave at 3 p.m. to meet the school bus, don’t expect them to stay any later. “Help people out. Be sensitive to their needs because you want them to be sensitive to yours,” Androw says. “These people need to have this work life balance.”

Show Genuine Appreciation

This isn’t about participation trophies – it’s about recognizing that your staff members are real humans with real lives. Androw shares examples of simple gestures that make huge impacts:

Taking the staff to a minor league baseball game.

Buying lunch for the crew as a surprise.

Having Christmas parties where employees’ kids get gifts.

Handwriting thank you notes.

Create Real Growth Opportunities

Don’t make people feel stuck in dead-end jobs. Have conversations with good employees about their future. Show them you see potential and have plans for them.

“Give them a path to grow. … Create them to be the manager that you want,” Androw says. “People know … there’s opportunities to grow, to learn or take that expertise elsewhere.”

Listen to Your People

Your employees do the job every single day. They see things you might miss. “They know what they’re doing. Just because this is your way of doing it doesn’t mean their way is wrong. Listen to your people,” he says. “They’re gonna think of better ways be open. You don’t know at all.”

Create an environment where people can approach you with ideas, concerns or feedback. Be the approachable leader – not the person everyone’s afraid to talk to.

Don’t Let Competitors Become More Attractive

Here’s Androw’s bottom line: “Don’t ever let our competitors become more attractive than us. … They want our good employees. The good ones are hard to find. You’ve got them, you keep them.”

Employee retention isn’t rocket science, but it does require intentional effort. You can keep complaining about “kids these days” and wondering why good people leave, or you can look in the mirror and ask: “What kind of boss would I want to work for?”

The choice is yours. Your employees – current and future – are watching to see what you decide.