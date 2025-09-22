How to Think Like a Chef

Eric von Hansen of Caliente Pizza Says Quality, Cost and Service Are Keys to Profitability

Picture this: You’re running a busy pizzeria on a Friday night. Orders are flying in, your team is hustling, and money is being made. But are you actually maximizing profits? According to Eric von Hansen, executive regional chef at Caliente Pizza & Draft House, most pizzeria owners are “throwing nickels in a bucket” without even realizing it.

After decades in the kitchen, von Hansen knows the mindset that goes into running a multimillion-dollar operation. During a session at Pizza Expo 2025, he breaks down exactly what it means to “think like a chef.”

Three critical pillars that separate successful pizzerias from those just getting by: quality ingredients, precise cost control and exceptional service. Dive into how you can implement these strategies in your own operation.

Quality Ingredients

When it comes to ingredients, von Hansen’s philosophy is simple: “Use the quality ingredients that you like.” Once you find products you believe in, stick with them consistently.

The key here isn’t about specific brands, it’s about commitment to quality. “You guys might use other cheese brands, and that’s OK. I’m never going to come into your store and knock you for what you use, because you stand by what you do,” von Hansen says.

He purchases massive quantities to ensure that every pizza tastes the same, whether it’s made on Monday or Saturday night. The takeaway? Choose your ingredients carefully, then commit to them completely. Your customers will notice the consistency, and that builds loyalty.

Cost Control

Consistency in portioning is where pizzeria owners make or lose money. von Hansen says his dough costs five cents per ounce. His cheese runs $3.33 per pound. “You take $3.33 divided by 16. I’m at 20 cents an ounce on cheese,” he explains, walking through the simple math that every pizzeria owner should know by heart.

“Look at everybody’s hands in this room. … They’re all different, right?” If everyone in the room were to put a handful of cheese on a pizza, “You just lost two ounces. You lost 50 cents on that pizza.”

The solution? Build guides and weighing systems. “At Caliente, I have bowls on every make line. My guys do not put a pizza out till it’s weighed,” von Hansen says. These aren’t elaborate systems – they’re laminated guides showing exactly what goes on a pizza at each size.

The Hidden Costs

von Hansen addresses often-overlooked expenses using salads as an example. “I use an Arcadia mix at Caliente for all my salads. It’s 4 ounces. And I still see women and guys that can’t finish it.” He also notes that proper portioning extends to everything: “You should be getting 25 slices out of a cucumber.”

The message is clear: every ingredient should be measured and accounted for. “I do a class every year for my guys, and I take all my son’s change in Mason jars, and I say to them, ‘How much does that cost?’ I don’t know. I throw quarters in there, nickels, dimes. You’re talking about thousands of dollars of waste, sometimes in a week, sometimes in a month.”

Service: The Make-or-Break Factor

von Hansen’s philosophy on service is brutally honest: “Service has been horrible since COVID hit, right? Everybody’s on their phone. No one knows how to look up and smile and talk to you.”

He shares a personal story that illustrates the importance of service: “I walked in. There’s a girl behind the counter with her feet on the counter, on her phone. I stood there four minutes. Do you think I ate there? No. Have I been back? No.”

The impact? “When I go out to eat, it’s precious time with my wife and I will spend the money because I don’t have to cook that day.”

Creating a Service Culture

von Hansen’s approach to building great service involves competition and incentives. “I used to play a lot of games with my servers. … I would tell them, ‘I want you to push this, because I want to sell out,’ and whoever has the highest check average on the night, will get a bottle of wine.”

Perhaps most importantly, von Hansen emphasizes the need for experienced staff to mentor newer employees. “I have three older ladies – Miss Lou, Miss Vicky and Miss Laurie – that kick ass, and they hold all the other ones accountable for not cleaning the caddies, not doing their side work, and they have their regulars every day that come in to see them.”

Training the Next Generation

One of von Hansen’s most compelling insights involves hiring and training young workers. “I hire 16-year-olds. You know why? They’re the next generation of us, and you can teach them.”

His training philosophy is built on repetition and positive reinforcement: “If you can teach a 16-year-old to make a pepperoni pizza with seven ounces of cheese, five ounces of sauce and 45 pieces of pepperoni, you’re winning. It’s repetition.”

Building a Winning Culture

Perhaps the most powerful insight from von Hansen’s presentation is about creating a unified team culture. He shared the story of quadrupling sales at a restaurant over five years by getting everyone “on the same page.”

“I sat down with every one of my management staff and every one of my cooks and dishwashers, and I said, ‘This is what I want to see. … We’re going to work as a unit together.’”

The results were extraordinary: “When I was all done with that staff of five years, we did $1.7 million (up from $380,000) because we were all on the same page.”

Maximizing Your Operation

von Hansen’s approach to thinking like a chef boils down to seeing the complete picture. “Take the blinders off, guys. See your whole operation.”

He emphasizes that successful operations require attention to every detail: “For your company to succeed and grow, you have to see all that.” This includes watching for theft, monitoring portion control and ensuring consistent quality across all aspects of the business.

His incentive structure reflects this comprehensive approach: “I put $6,000 on a table for a three-month quarterly bonus, and I divide it up between management staff. … I’d rather write a check out to you than to one of my purveyors.”

The Path Forward

For pizzeria owners ready to elevate their operations, start by auditing current systems. Do you know the exact cost of each pizza you make? Are your staff members consistent in their portioning? Is your service creating memorable experiences for customers?

Master the basics before adding complexity. Most importantly, commit to the process. As von Hansen notes, “It takes three weeks to make a habit.” Whether you’re implementing build guides, training new staff, or improving service standards, consistency and patience will determine your success.

The pizza industry is competitive, but the operators who think like chefs – focusing on quality ingredients, precise cost control and exceptional service – will always find a way to thrive.