Local WA Pizza Maker Becomes First American to Win Prestigious Italian Lifetime Achievement Award

Will Grant Awarded Premio Follie Honor in Rome at the Pizza World Cup

KINGSTON, WA — A Washington state pizza maker just did what no American has ever done: Will Grant, Master Pizzaiolo and owner of Sourdough Willy’s Pizzeria (Kingston, WA) and That’s A Some Pizza (Bainbridge Island, WA), was awarded the Premio Follie Lifetime Achievement Award (Premio Alla Carriera) in Rome, Italy at the Pizza World Cup, becoming the first American ever to receive this honor.

The award is named after Mario Folliero Senior, a legendary figure in Italian pizza history known as a “storico della pizza” (pizza historian) who wrote the first collection of poetry and stories about pizza. The award was presented by his descendants, Mario and Alfredo Folliero, who represent a four-generation Italian pizza dynasty. Alfredo Folliero founded UPTER (Unione Pizzaiuoli Tradizionali e Ristoratori) in 1998, an organization that runs major international pizza competitions including the Pizza World Cup and Pizza European Cup.

The award recognizes a lifetime dedicated to the craft of pizza and being a groundbreaking innovator in the pizzaiolo world.

A DECORATED CAREER SPANNING DECADES

Grant is a certified Master Pizzaiolo, owner and instructor at the Pacific Northwest School of Pizza, instructor at Scuola Italiana Pizzaioli, brand ambassador for Baccio Cheese, and technical advisor for Le 5 Stagioni Flour. He has helped open 16 restaurants and serves as an international restaurant consultant and pizza judge based on years of competing and decades in the industry.

TEAMS TAKE TOP HONORS ON THE WORLD STAGE

For the second time, Grant served as both speaker and judge at the Pizza World Cup. This year, he expanded his role by coaching two teams to first-place victories. Competing against entrants from seven countries, his mentees earned top honors under his guidance.

“To be able to bring and coach two amazing teams and watch them take first place was an immense feeling of pride,” said Grant. “Seeing them succeed on that stage, representing American pizza in the heart of Italy–that’s what it’s all about.”

One of the oldest and most respected pizza competitions in the world, the event drew teams from across the globe to celebrate the artistry and innovation of pizza making.

HOW IT ALL BEGAN: FROM KLONDIKE GOLD RUSH TO ITALIAN GLORY

Grant grew up in his family’s pizzeria, That’s A Some Pizza, founded by his parents Lee and Marti Grant in 1984. His passion for pizza grew through mentorship and competition, and he later opened Sourdough Willy’s Pizzeria in 2020, continuing the same sourdough tradition with a focus on innovation and competition.

Both pizzerias use a sourdough starter that dates back over 130 years to the Alaskan Klondike. In continuous use since 1984, the starter has earned international recognition, including a feature in the Quest for Sourdough and inclusion as #104 in the World Heritage Sourdough Library in Belgium.

Grant’s signature style takes the tradition of Italy and mixes it with the sourdough traditions of America, creating pizzas known for their Klondike Gold Rush sourdough crust.

“My life has been dedicated to the Italian ‘Arte Bianca,’ the art of white flour,” said Grant. “To be from the West Coast, using ancient sourdough techniques and being non-Italian, this latest award is very humbling and at the same time really groundbreaking in the world of pizza.”

Grant credits several key mentors for shaping his journey: Tony Gemignani, Master Pizzaiolo and mentor who inspired him to compete; Dan Collier (Pizza Man Dan), mentor and teacher; Ann and John Farrell from Farrellis Pizza, teachers and mentors; Bill Oakley, International Pizza Expo, friend and mentor; Graziano Bertuzzo, Italian Master Pizzaiolo and teacher mentor; and his mother Marti Grant, mentor and business partner.

Grant has trained at the International School of Pizza (San Francisco), Roman Pizza Academy (Miami), and Scuola Italiana Pizzaioli (Italy). He has visited the world-famous Sourdough Library in Belgium and traveled extensively throughout Italy studying ancient pizza techniques.

As owner and lead instructor at the Pacific Northwest School of Pizza, Grant trains aspiring pizzaiolos in sourdough technique, Italian traditions, and how to run and maintain a successful restaurant. He has trained other pizzaiolos, hosted workshops, and represented American pizza internationally, remaining deeply rooted in his local communities while proud of his global reach.

GRANT’S ACCOLADES

His competition accolades include:

2025 Premio Follie Lifetime Achievement Award

2023 Ranked #7 Pala pizza in World

2023 Ranked #3 Sandwich in World

2023 Guinness World Record holder

2022 Ranked #6 Pasta in USA

2022 Ranked #3 Bagel in World

2022 Ranked #2 Calzone in World

2019 Ranked #8 Pizza in Europe

2018 Ranked #19 Traditional Pizza in World

2018 Best Pizza in the Northwest Region

2017 Caputo Cup Non-Traditional Champion (Best Pizza in USA)

ABOUT THAT’S A SOME PIZZA & SOURDOUGH WILLY’S PIZZERIA

That’s A Some Pizza (Bainbridge Island, WA) was founded in 1984 by Lee and Marti Grant and is known for its Klondike Gold Rush sourdough crust. Sourdough Willy’s Pizzeria (Kingston, WA), established in 2020, is built on the same sourdough tradition with a focus on innovation and competition.

Websites: thatsasome.com | sourdoughwillys.com

Instagram: @will.lawrencegrant

Facebook: Will Grant, Sourdough Willy’s, That’s A Some Pizza