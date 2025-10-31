Make Plans Now to Attend Pizza Expo

International Pizza Expo

March 24-26, 2026

Las Vegas Convention Center

Attending International Pizza Expo 2026 is a tax-deductible business vacation. You can write off the cost of the event itself – along with related travel expenses, if they are considered ordinary and necessary for your profession. So, there’s really no reason not to attend the “Super Bowl” event for the pizzeria industry. Specifically designed for pizzeria owners and operators, there’s something for everyone at Pizza Expo, whether you’re an industry veteran or just thinking about opening your first pizzeria. On the show floor or in the classrooms, you’ll find real solutions and opportunities to bring home to your restaurant. This is your once-a-year opportunity to meet face-to-face with more than 500 industry suppliers, top industry experts and thought leaders, as well as thousands of super successful pizzeria owners and operators – all under one roof.

Ask anyone who’s attended a past Expo, and they’ll tell you: If you’re looking for new ideas, products and technology to take your pizzeria to the next level, there’s no better place than International Pizza Expo. On the show floor, you’ll be able to negotiate great programs and deals by taking advantage of show specials, deep discounts and incentives being offered by our exhibiting partners. These could be reorders of products that you’re currently using or something completely new that catches your eye. You’ll be able to find everything – from digital marketing programs to plant-based toppings to high-tech ovens. Pizza Expo continues to be your one-stop shop for everything you need for your business. Throw in great competitions, education and a demonstration program second to none, and you have a real game-changing experience.

We feel so strongly that education is the key to success that we’re offering more than 60 business-boosting seminars, demonstrations, workshops and networking events. You’ll have the opportunity to learn how to increase your profit margin, implement effective employee retention strategies, innovating pizzeria technology and menu development, just to name a few of the seminars you’ll be able to attend. You’ll find real solutions to today’s hot-button issues and discover endless opportunities to take your pizzeria to the next level!

The bottom line is there’s always something new at Pizza Expo that can improve your operation. As always, our commitment to you, our partners, is to produce the biggest and best show ever!

It’s All Pizza and it’s All for You!

