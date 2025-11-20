Marketing Gift Cards on Key Shopping Days

Promote your gift cards on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday

Take advantage of the busiest shopping days of the year to skyrocket your gift card sales. Here’s how to make the most of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday:

Black Friday: Create limited-time promotions, such as offering a free $5 gift card for every $25 gift card purchased. Use vibrant social media posts and enticing email campaigns to spread the word.

Small Business Saturday: Highlight the importance of supporting local businesses by featuring your pizzeria in your gift card promotions. Consider collaborating with other small businesses to cross-promote each other’s gift cards for a mutual boost in sales.

Cyber Monday: Focus on online gift card sales by optimizing your website for a seamless digital purchasing experience. Use targeted ads and exclusive online-only deals to capture last-minute shoppers looking for convenient options.

These targeted strategies ensure your pizzeria stays top-of-mind during the holiday shopping frenzy!

10 More Ways to Boost Pizzeria Gift Card Sales This Holiday

Ready to make your gift cards the must-have item this holiday season? Here are ten easy tips to ramp up your pizzeria’s gift card sales.

Pizzeria Gift Card Promotion Tips

Offer a Bonus for the Buyer

Everyone loves a little something extra. Encourage customers to buy gift cards by offering them a bonus for their purchase. For example, give a free $5 or $10 gift card for every $50 gift card they buy. Make the bonus card valid in January to drive traffic during a typically slower month. This not only rewards the gift-giver but also encourages a return visit.

Create a Social Media Campaign

Don’t just post a simple “we sell gift cards” message on your social media channels. Create a dynamic social campaign that grabs attention. Run a contest or giveaway featuring a high-value gift card as the grand prize. You could also offer a limited-time discount to followers who purchase gift cards online, creating a sense of urgency.

Make Gift Cards Easy to Buy Online

Many shoppers now prefer the convenience of buying online. Integrate gift card purchases into your online ordering system. Add a prompt or banner during checkout that reminds customers they can add a gift card to their order. This simple suggestion can capture impulse buys and make gift-giving effortless for your customers.

Use In-Store Signage

Visual reminders are powerful. Use table tents, posters and counter displays to promote your gift cards throughout the pizzeria. Place signage strategically where customers are most likely to see it, like at the register or hostess stand. Decorating your restaurant for the holidays? Incorporate gift cards into the decor, perhaps by hanging them on a small Christmas tree.

Incentivize Your Staff

Your employees are your best salespeople. Motivate them to promote gift cards by running a friendly sales contest. Offer cash prizes, gift cards, or other rewards for the staff member who sells the most. A little competition can go a long way in boosting sales and getting your entire team excited about the promotion.

Promote with Box Toppers

Leverage your pizza boxes as marketing real estate. Design a simple, eye-catching flyer or box topper that advertises your holiday gift cards. Include it with every takeout and delivery order. This is an inexpensive yet effective way to get the word out to your most loyal customers.

Partner with Local Organizations

Expand your reach by partnering with local schools, sports teams, or businesses. Offer them gift cards in bulk at a discounted rate to use as prizes, employee rewards, or incentives. This builds community relationships and introduces your pizzeria to a wider audience.

Run a “Pay It Forward” Program

Embrace the spirit of giving by creating a charitable campaign. Encourage customers to purchase an extra gift card to be donated to a local charity, food bank, or family in need. You could offer to match a certain percentage of these sales, showing your commitment to the community and inspiring customers to participate.

Offer Both Physical and Digital Cards

Cater to all types of shoppers by offering both traditional plastic gift cards and e-gift cards. Digital cards are perfect for last-minute shoppers who can buy and send them instantly via email. According to Square, offering both physical and e-gift cards gives your customers a choice and maximizes convenience.

Use Your Email List

Your email subscribers are an engaged audience waiting to hear from you. Send out a dedicated email campaign highlighting your gift card offers. You could provide an exclusive deal just for subscribers, like a larger bonus card or a special discount, to make them feel valued and encourage immediate purchases.

Get Ready for the Holiday Rush

Gift cards are a fantastic way to generate revenue during the holidays and secure business for the new year. By effectively marketing them, you can turn a simple piece of plastic into a powerful tool for growth. Ramping up your gift card strategy now will ensure a successful and profitable holiday season for your pizzeria.