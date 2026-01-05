New Year, Better Me | Commentary

Happy New Year!

As I look at the stories in this magazine, there’s an unintentional theme woven throughout the pages of the first issue of 2026. Renewal.

I’m not one who subscribes to the “new year, new me” trend. Instead, I look at the new year as a good measurable starting point to try something new, incorporate a new strategy or change things up. A refresh or a reset.

For many pizzerias, January is the perfect time for renewal as you catch your breath between the holiday rush and February’s trifecta boost of National Pizza Day, Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine Day. Take time this month to ask yourself, “what are my business goals for 2026?”

In New Year’s Resolutions, renewal is on the minds of pizzeria operators, as well. We tapped six owners from various pizzerias around the country to find out what’s important to them in the coming year, from their goals and plans to improve their operations and profitability to strategies to stay competitive and new skills they look to learn as business owners. Through their stories, I discovered areas we can focus on at Pizza Today. Find inspiration for your next big growth.

Speaking of inspiring, let me introduce you to our new columnist, Melinda Carbajal, CEO and managing member of Simply Pizza in Colorado, and her new column, “A Slice of Advice”. If you were at Pizza Expo last year and sat in on one of her sessions, you know the expansive knowledge and experience she brings with her. In her debut column on Page 16, she challenges you to use your January lull as an opportunity.

In the spirit of changing things up, we’ve freshened up things in the front of the magazine. Refocusing longtime departments Conversation and Destinations, new one-page features will provide even more nuggets for you to take away.

Kudos to our Lead Designer Katie Wilson, who did a fantastic job freshening up the design of our department pages and throughout the magazine.

We’re kicking this year off with renewal and looking forward to an impactful year. I hope you’ll join us.

I am always available to hear your story and ideas. Reach out to me at [email protected].

With gratitude,

Denise Greer

Editor In Chief