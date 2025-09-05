Ohio Pie Co., Brunswick, Ohio | Destinations

Visit Ohio Pie Co. in Brunswick, Ohio

Each month in Destinations, we highlight an up-and-coming pizza spot in the U.S. In Pizza Destinations, we showcase a pizza place that may have just opened to rave reviews, hit best pizza lists or have exciting news. If you’re a pizzeria that would like to be featured, reach out to Executive Editor Denise Greer at [email protected].

Ohio Pie Co. is in growth mode with its third location, which opened in May. Owner Nick Robson reflects on the concept, pizza style, unique branding and hot pizzas. “When we opened in 2019, I wanted to create my own, unique style of pizza: Ohio-style pizza,” he says.

“Combining a style of pizza you can’t get anywhere else with a heavy focus on branding, design, art and service are how we try to differentiate ourselves. Ohio-style pizza is a mid-thickness crust, round pie, square cut, with cheese and toppings running all the way to the edge and a sweet sauce spiral on top (no sauce under the cheese). We don’t make anything else – we just keep it nice and simple. Obviously, nothing will ever be more popular than a classic pepperoni, but the pizza people get the most excited about is our secret menu Pickle Pizza – party sauce base (our cream cheese-based white sauce), cheese blend, dill pickles and crushed pickle potato chips after the bake. Honorable mention: The Thanksgiving Pie, which we run every November, is easily our most popular special pie every year. Cheese blend, mashed potato, roasted white and dark meat turkey, stuffing, gravy and a side of cranberry sauce.

Pizzerias on the Radar

Salvatore “Tore” Trupiano, owner of Mangia e Bevi in Oceanside, California, took home the top prize at the California Pizza Contest with his entry in The Big Cheese category. Edward Stalewski of Mercurio’s and Marcus Medina of Hella Pie Pizza Co. also claimed victories in the On the Menu and Innovative Wildcard categories.

Heights Pizza Man in Northwest Minneapolis has gone viral after posting to Facebook: “Recently, we’ve noticed a rapidly increasing volume of evidence of people eating out of our dumpster. Please do not eat out of our dumpster. Nobody deserves that.” In the post, he offers cheese pizza to those in need. A community initiative is born!

Stefano’s Brooklyn Pizza in Harlingen, Texas, donated half of its July 30-31 pizza sales to support the employees of a neighboring business, Johnny’s True Value, after it was destroyed by a fire.

Pizzeria Da Laura in Berkeley, California, hosted a special evening with several renowned chefs and pizza makers to benefit the John Arena Foundation supporting those living with Parkinson’s Disease.