Outsourcing: the Smartest Move You’re Likely Ignoring | Mike’s Monthly Tip

If you’re assigning marketing or creative tasks to someone on your team because they’re “kinda good with Canva,” you’re setting yourself up for disappointment. You’re also likely to overload the staff members who were not hired for that job to begin with.

This is where outsourcing comes in, and it’s probably one of the smartest moves you can make right now.

You don’t need a designer on staff. You don’t need a content team. You don’t need to ask your manager to edit a video, throw up an Instagram post or tweak the website menu. You need to stop assigning tasks to people who are already maxed out with their actual jobs.

Freelance hubs exist for a reason. Some freelancers are incredibly good at one thing: They do it quickly, they do it right, and they don’t get distracted by your lunch rush.

If you’ve ever had a team member “help out” with a side task, you’ve probably experienced that moment where it comes back wrong, delayed or not done at all. Then you hear, “I didn’t have time, we were slammed” – or worse, they completely miss the mark because they don’t have the right experience. That’s not their fault. It’s yours for giving them something they were never trained at or expected to handle.

Instead, you can find people who advertise these services on sites such as Fiverr or Upwork. These are hubs for freelance professionals, and there are people around the world willing to take work off your plate if you will let them.

Use freelance pros for several business tasks:

Pay someone $15 to edit a promo video and have it back in under a day.

Get your e-mails for the next month written, formatted and delivered for less than $60.

Have a new flyer designed overnight by someone who’s done 500 of them before.

Hire a freelancer to manage a month’s worth of social posts while you focus on running your restaurant.

Hire a point-of-sale data specialist to redesign your menu – an even better person who doesn’t work for your POS system, but whose long tenure in that space allows them to move quickly.

A bookkeeper who logs in and completes your data entry for a fraction of the cost of a full-time employee.

You don’t need to be bogged down with digital work that 100 percent does not need to be done onsite. And your team doesn’t need to feel overwhelmed or underprepared when you ask them to take on tasks that have nothing to do with their job descriptions.

Outsourcing also creates consistency. You’re not hoping someone remembers to post to social media. You’re not relying on the one person who “knows how to use CapCut.” You’re working with someone who treats your job like their job, because that’s what you paid them to do.

Outsourcing is not a luxury. It’s not reserved for chains or big groups. It’s a strategic move that lets you and your team focus on what matters most. Execution. Service. Profit. And it has never been cheaper or more accessible!

It doesn’t stop there. As you scale, you have virtual assistants doing any number of tasks, such as responding to e-mails or setting up your calendar. It has very few limitations. And if you think it won’t work because “we need to do those things onsite,” you’re not understating the possibilities.

If you want your restaurant to grow, you can’t be the bottleneck. You also can’t build with a team that’s constantly being pulled in five directions. Outsource tasks that don’t need to be handled in-house. It’s cleaner, faster and far more reliable.

Stop guessing and start building smart. Complete your to-do list, and focus your zone of influence on meaningful tasks, not tedious ones.

Mike Bausch is the owner of Andolini’s Pizzeria in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Instagram: @mikeybausch