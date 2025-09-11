Pagliacci Pizza Wins PENW Award For Performance Excellence

Seattle (Sept. 11, 2025) – Pagliacci Pizza has been honored with a Performance Excellence Northwest (PENW) Award at the Mt. Denali Excellence Level, recognizing outstanding organizational excellence and sustained business performance. PENW is a Regional Baldrige Program that includes Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and. PENW helps develop high-performing leaders, organizations and communities. The Mt. Denali Excellence Level is PENW’s highest recognition and highlights organizations demonstrating best-in-class practices aligned with the rigorous Baldrige Excellence Framework. This is the first time in more than a decade that PENW has recognized an organization at the top level.

“For over a decade, Baldrige processes have shaped key decisions at Pagliacci, helping us improve our business,’ says co-owner Matt Galvin. “Those strategies have helped us navigate challenging times, from COVID to unprecedented inflation. Baldrige practices touch every facet of our business, from new-employee training to customer communication. It has been an enormous lift for our crew, and the results speak for themselves: stronger sales, fewer complaints, average manager tenure now exceeding 14 years and a smoother, more predictable operation.”

The Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award program, established by the U.S. Congress in 1987 and administered by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), represents the pinnacle of recognition for performance excellence in the United States. Recognition at PENW’s Mt. Denali Excellence Level reflects Pagliacci’s commitment to excellence across multiple categories, including leadership, strategy, customer and workforce engagement, operational efficiency and measurable outcomes.

Founded in Seattle in 1979, Pagliacci Pizza now operates 23 stores throughout the greater Seattle metropolitan area. Known for award-winning pizza and a steadfast dedication to quality, service and community, Pagliacci has been voted a Seattle favorite in many polls and won numerous awards, including Best Pizza several times in Seattle Weekly and Seattle Magazine.

Pagliacci’s success stems from a clear vision, strong values and continuous improvement – principles underscored by the Baldrige framework. This recognition affirms Pagliacci’s long-term business excellence and positions the company among the elite organizations in the Pacific Northwest.

