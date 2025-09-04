Pizza Marketing Ideas that Resonate | Building Blocks

The marketing of your pizzeria is a vital part of the operation. Many people think it is something you must hire someone or some company to do. I look at marketing like I look at everything else in business, it can be learned. Sometimes, you have to just throw everything at the wall, as they say, and see what sticks. As I’ve said in the past, once you do that, and you find what works, you beat that horse to death.

Sometimes, trying to figure out where to start is the hardest part. I love this analogy that I have always used. Day One of deciding you are going to start to become an active marketer is like you’re a warship like back in the days of the pirates getting ready to set sail and leave the dock. Day after day, it is a voyage to parts unknown. As long as each day you are actively doing something with your marketing, you will look back in a year’s time and not only see a difference, but your war chest will be filled, and your ship will be ready to go to battle year after year.

Where do the ideas come, from, you may ask? We had a managers’ meeting where I had a giant easel and wrote down every idea that the 40 managers came up with.

Marketing Ideas

Events

All-you-can-eat wing night Anniversary parties Beer/pizza tastings Bike night Book It Beer events Cocktail contests College nights College specials Holding car washes for charities in our parking lots Host live podcasts Guest bartenders Holiday parties Kids cooking classes Kids eat free day Late-night happy hour National holidays (including brand-new ones) Open mic nights Pizza-eating contest Secret menu Ticketed events Trivia night VIP events



Specials

Adding a “challenge” menu item Bar exclusive specials (dine-in only) Beat-the-clock specials Buy-one-get-one frees on slow weekdays Catering promotions Coupons First-responder special First-of-the-month special Hospital staff discount Hotel front desk incentives New dessert promotion Sell slices for lunch Sports uniform discount Senior citizen discount PTA partnership Report card rewards for straight As



“A good plan, violently executed now, is better than a perfect plan next week.” – Gen. George S. Patton

Advertising

Business-building flyers Handing out menus at local conventions Customer surveys Door hangings Sell merch Trick-or-treat coupons Ten receipts, free pizzas



Other

Business card fishbowl

Business of the week

Cooking classes

Customer sweepstakes

Early-bird specials

Hot-and-ready pizzas

Selling pizzas at sporting events

Staff contests for upselling

Marketing That Resonates

As you can see, there are a ton of random ideas, but I am sure there are a few that resonate with you. Many resonated with us, and we implemented many of the ideas. We have done specifically really well with offering discounts on specific days, along with taking advantage of having so many holidays, such as “National Calzone Day.” In the next installment, I will break down exactly how to implement ideas into your pizzeria and marketing plan.

Nick Bogacz is the founder and president of Caliente Pizza & Draft House in Pittsburgh. Instagram: @caliente_pizza