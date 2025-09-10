Pizza Today has a Brand-New Website

Take a look around the all NEW PizzaToday.com

We are excited to announce the launch of the newly redesigned PizzaToday.com! Our team has been hard at work creating a more streamlined, user-friendly experience for pizzeria professionals. The new site is designed to help you quickly find the information you need to run and grow your business, from the latest industry news and success stories to operational tips and innovative menu ideas.

This update makes it easier than ever to access the resources that have made Pizza Today the go-to source for pizzeria owners and operators for decades. We’ve reorganized our content, improved navigation, and created a clean, modern look. Let’s walk through what’s new and how you can make the most of our updated digital home.

What’s New on PizzaToday.com?

The goal of our redesign was simple: to create a better online experience for you. We focused on making the site faster, easier to navigate, and more intuitive. You’ll find a clean layout that puts the most important content front and center, whether you’re on a desktop computer or browsing on your phone.

We’ve consolidated our extensive library of articles, recipes and business resources into clear, accessible categories. This means less time searching and more time discovering valuable insights to apply to your pizzeria.

A Look at the Homepage

Your journey begins on our dynamic new homepage. It’s designed to be a dashboard for the pizza industry, giving you a snapshot of what’s happening right now. Here’s what you’ll find:

Featured Stories: At the top of the page, you’ll see our biggest stories, from in-depth features on successful pizzerias to crucial trend reports.

Latest Posts: Stay up-to-date with a real-time feed of our newest articles. This section covers everything from staff retention tips to profiles on up-and-coming pizza makers.

Recipes and Podcasts: We've dedicated sections on the homepage to our latest recipes and podcast episodes. You can quickly find inspiration for your menu or tune into an interview with an industry leader during your prep time.

Trending: See what's trending on the site. Get quick access to some of the hottest trending articles on the site at the top.

Navigating the New Site

To help you find what you’re looking for, we’ve introduced a clear and comprehensive navigation menu. Located at the top of the site, this menu organizes all our content into logical categories tailored to the needs of a pizzeria professional.

Explore Key Content Categories

Our main navigation bar is your roadmap to everything the site has to offer. Let’s break down the key sections:

Topics: This is your hub for business-building knowledge. We’ve organized our articles into specific topics like Brand & Marketing, Dough, Menu Development, Operations, and People & Pizzerias. Whether you need advice on a marketing campaign or tips for perfecting your dough, this is the place to start.

Recipes: Looking for your next hit menu item? The Recipes section is now easier to browse. You can filter by categories such as Pizzas, Sauces, Appetizers, and more. Each recipe is designed with professional kitchens in mind.

Events: Stay informed about can’t-miss industry events, including the International Pizza Expo and Pizza Expo Columbus. Find schedules, exhibitor lists, and registration information all in one place.

Magazine: Access current and past issues of Pizza Today magazine in a digital format. It’s perfect for catching up on articles you might have missed.

Podcasts: Listen to episodes of The Hot Slice directly from our website. We feature conversations with top pizza makers, industry experts, and business coaches.

A Resource Built for You

The new PizzaToday.com is more than just a website; it’s a comprehensive resource built to support the pizzeria community. We are committed to providing you with the tools, knowledge, and inspiration you need to succeed.

Take some time to explore the new layout, dive into our archives, and see how our updated platform can help you stay ahead in the competitive pizza industry. We’re proud to continue our tradition of serving pizzeria professionals, and we believe our new website is a powerful tool to help you thrive.