Pizzeria Due Celebrates 70 Years

Iconic Chicago Restaurant Throws 70th Birthday Party Featuring Local Partnerships, Giveaways – Including Chance to Win Free Deep Dish Pizza For a Year!

WHAT: Pizzeria Due, one of Chicago’s most famous restaurants and the second location to offer the legendary Deep Dish Pizza, is turning 70! Pizzeria Due opened in 1955 and was the second location after its sister restaurant Pizzeria Uno, where Deep Dish Pizza was invented in 1943 (‘Due’ means ‘two’ in Italian). To celebrate this milestone anniversary, the restaurant is hosting a lively Chicago-style party filled with food, music and surprises.

The celebration will feature:

Beer in partnership with another Chicago original and favorite Goose Island Beer Co.

Exciting lead-up giveaways including: The chance to win FREE deep dish pizza for a year Five tickets to a future Pizzeria Due Deep Dish Pizza Cooking Class 10 pairs of tickets to the invite-only party!

including: Live local music

An on-site deep dish pizza cooking demonstration at the party

at the party A cake and pizza cutting ceremony honoring 70 years of tradition

To get the celebrations started a day early, on Tuesday, Oct. 21, customers can enjoy a special BOGO pizza deal – Buy One Pizza, Get One Pizza for ONLY 70 cents! (Dine-in and Take-out Deal!)

WHEN: Wednesday, October 22, 2025; 6 – 9 p.m. CT

WHERE:

Pizzeria Due

619 N. Wabash Ave.

Chicago, IL 60611

WHO: Chicagoans can enter to win the free deep dish pizza for a year contest, the tickets for a future Deep Dish Cooking Class or one of the 10 pairs of tickets to the celebration online here. Winners will be announced on Friday, Oct. 17.