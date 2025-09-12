Rosa’s Pizza Marks 50 Years in New York

A cornerstone of the community in Maspeth, Queens, since the mid-1970s, Rosa’s Pizza celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

Since opening its doors in 1975, the Troia family behind Rosa’s has expanded the number of affiliated stores to include locations around New York City and into Long Island. Pizzeria operator Erasmo Troia calls the anniversary the start of a new era for the business. Speaking to Pizza Today with his cousin, Charlie Troia, Erasmo says, “We both grew up working at the pizzeria.”

Family Legacy and Signature Pies

Eight Troia brothers launched the original Maspeth location. Over the years, the business has seen a gradual transition of leadership from one generation to the next. “Our fathers are brothers … so they all started off in the original store,” Erasmo Troia says. “They’re hands-on operators, and they’ve passed that legacy down to us. It’s not, by no means, an absentee business.”

As Rosa’s has grown, the operators also have expanded the menu from strictly round pies to include four-corner pan styles such as Grandma. The pizzeria is perhaps best known for its upside-down Sicilian pie, which features cheese on the bottom and sauce on top.

Renovation and Renewal

Rosa’s Maspeth location recently conducted a front-of-house renovation that was the first major overhaul since the early 1990s. The comprehensive update included both the interior and exterior of the restaurant, while preserving its original layout and character.

“We didn’t change anything that would affect the food or the recipes; everything remained the same,” he says. “A lot of the same customers that come still today … remember the original location. They remember what it looked like.”

The renovation was designed to refresh the space while ensuring it retained the community-oriented atmosphere and food beloved by the neighborhood.

“We didn’t change the feel of it,” Erasmo notes. “It’s still a casual place where you could just come and sit down and have a slice with your family. We didn’t try to make it high end, just a fresh, new look.”

Community Roots

A 50th anniversary celebration held in August included appearances by U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, state Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo, Assembly Member Steven Raga and Council Member Robert Holden, according to Queens-focused news site QNS.

Holden tells QNS that Rosa’s is “one of the greatest things” that Maspeth is known for, noting that even after moving out of the area, his family continues to return for pizza.

Erasmo Troia echoes the sentiment, telling Pizza Today: “Especially now with the renovation that we just did, the big renovation for the 50th anniversary, (our customers) really love to see the how far it’s come.” He points to the family’s direct involvement in the business as “what sets us apart, what allowed us to be successful for the past 50 years, and hopefully another 50 years going forward.”

Looking Ahead

Plans for further community engagement are underway, including a larger celebration involving other local businesses in October.

As the Troia cousins look to the future, they remain focused on upholding the values and practices that led to its 50-year success. Considering what he hopes to accomplish in the next 50 years, Erasmo Troia says: “That’s a pretty simple one: to keep it going.”