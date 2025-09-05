Savory Apple Pizza | Apple of my Pie

Apples are an ‘unconventional’ — but delicious — pizza topping

When you think of pizza toppings, an apple likely isn’t the first image to spring into your mind. That’s understandable. But this famous fruit, while admittedly delicious all by itself, can star in some winning combinations. And I’m not just talking about dessert pizza, either.

Apples can introduce a burst of natural sweetness and crisp texture that pairs wonderfully with many savory ingredients. They allow for a unique twist that elevates your pizza game and gets everyone talking.

With so many varieties available, apples have a versatile flavor profile. They range from sweet and mild to tart and zesty, so you literally can explore myriad combinations and possibilities, depending on what you are looking to accomplish with the finished dish. Whether you’re going for something more “gourmet” or just want to switch things up from the classic options, apples are a fun and creative way to take your pizza to the next level.

The Case for Apples on Pizza

Adding fruit to savory pizzas is nothing new. Hello, pineapple! But apples, in particular, strike a wonderful balance between sweetness and acidity, which makes them ideal to complement rich, salty and savory flavors. They work especially well with ingredients such as goat cheese, sausage, rosemary and nuts, bringing a delightful contrast to every bite.

The texture of apples also adds a unique element. When baked, apple slices become tender while still maintaining a slight crunch, giving the pizza an extra layer of complexity. And let’s not forget the visual appeal: Apple slices add pops of color that make your pizza look as good as it tastes.

Which Apples Work Best on Pizza?

Not all apples are created equal when it comes to pizza. The best varieties are those that hold their shape during cooking and have a flavor that complements savory ingredients. Here are some excellent options to consider:

Honeycrisp:

Sweet, crisp and slightly tart, these apples are a reliable choice for most recipes.

Fuji:

Sweet and juicy, Fuji apples pair wonderfully with rich, savory toppings like sausage and goat cheese.

Granny Smith:

If you prefer a tangy, tart flavor, Granny Smith apples are perfect for balancing overly rich or sweet toppings.

Gala:

Mild and sweet, Gala apples provide a subtle flavor that works well without overpowering other ingredients.

How to Use Apples on Pizza

When using apples as a pizza topping, thinly slicing them is key. Thin slices cook quickly and evenly, blending seamlessly with the other toppings. Don’t be afraid to experiment with complementary ingredients such as fresh herbs, maple syrup or even nuts for added crunch.

This recipe is one of my favorites, as I love the combination of apple, maple and pecans. Sausage is the ideal protein for this pizza. Give it a whirl and see what you think. It might be your hottest LTO this fall, when apples are in season.

Sausage, Rosemary, Maple & Apple Pizza Recipe

Try this gourmet sausage, apple & maple pizza recipe! Perfect fall flavors with goat cheese, pecans & rosemary. Get the Sausage, Rosemary, Maple & Apple Pizza recipe.

Jeremy White is Editor in Chief at Pizza Today.