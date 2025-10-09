Spinato’s Employees Get a “Slice of the Pie” as Spinato Family Transitions 49% of Company Ownership to Eligible Employees

Spinato’s Pizzeria & Family Kitchen is now family- and employee-owned as an ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) – Anthony Spinato continues to lead as CEO

October is National Employee Ownership Month

TEMPE, Ariz. (Oct. 9, 2025) – After more than five decades as a family-owned business, Spinato’s Pizzeria & Family Kitchen announced today that the company has transitioned 49% of company ownership to eligible employees in an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). A heartfelt decision that was made more than two years after reviewing succession and legacy options, the Spinato family is celebrating this new family and employee ownership partnership with joy, gratitude, and an enthusiastic nod to the future.

The Spinato family will continue to be majority owners, and the new ESOP provides team members with a chance to share in profits, while taking pride in contributing to Spinato’s continued growth. Anthony Spinato continues to lead Spinato’s team of more than 420 employees as Chief Executive Officer. The Spinato family will continue to be active in managing operations and guiding employees as they continue to deliver “The Spinato’s Experience” to guests at six locations in Tempe, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Ahwatukee, Central Phoenix and North Phoenix. As the “Official Pizza” of the Arizona Cardinals, the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury, Spinato’s also serves fresh pizza at concession stands at State Farm Stadium in Glendale and Mortgage Matchup Center in downtown Phoenix.

Rewarding Spinato’s Employees Now and in the Future

An ESOP is an employee benefit plan that provides substantial benefits to the company, its current owners and its employees. Currently, there are only about 7,000 companies in the United States that are ESOPs. In Arizona, ESOPs are also rare – less than 1% of companies statewide offer an Employee Stock Ownership Plan.

The Spinato family began to discuss the restaurant’s legacy and succession planning during a family retreat in 2022. Ken Spinato, the family’s patriarch, opened Spinato’s first restaurant in 1974 in Scottsdale with his wife, Elaine. Now in his 80s, Ken continues to greet guests at restaurants, but the Spinato family knew they were approaching a pivotal time in the family business.

“We talked about how Covid changed everything, and how the dream of retirement became more elusive for our friends, family, and even our own employees,” Anthony Spinato, Spinato’s Pizzeria’s CEO, said. “Dad shared that he really believed our restaurants are good for our communities and neighbors. Pizza brings people together…families, friends and neighbors connect with each other when they dine at our restaurants. We wanted to make sure we did everything we could to preserve and protect those connections happening in our restaurants for many decades in the future.”

Labor challenges, inflationary pressures, and the wage gap also influenced the family’s decision.

“We knew that if we were going to protect Spinato’s legacy, we needed to make sure the tenure of our people could grow,” Spinato said. “We want to find ways to retain our top talent, attract new talent and then reward their hard work and outcomes. We liked that an ESOP is true ownership.”

24-Year Employee is Proud to Be an Owner

Spinato’s shared the exciting news with their team members this morning and alerted 150 employees that they already have a “slice of the pie” in ownership. Federal rules mandate that employees must be 21 years or older and work more than 1,000 hours in a year to be eligible for ownership. ESOP participants will get a statement every year about the value of their shares. Spinato’s first statement will be issued to employees during the second quarter of 2026. In addition, while many companies that transition to an ESOP remove 401(k) plans, Spinato’s is keeping their 401(k) plan in which they match 100% up to 4% to help employees maximize retirement savings opportunities.

Terry Wiberg, Spinato’s Food and Beverage Director, has been a Spinato’s employee for 24 years.

“I still remember my first interview. I was 16 years old, applying for a dishwasher position, and sat across from Anthony, the owner’s son, for over an hour. At the time, I wondered why a dishwasher interview was so long. Looking back now, I understand. Anthony, like the rest of his family, has always been deeply compassionate and intentional about who joins this team,” Wiberg said.

What started as a job slowly grew into Wiberg’s career.

“I fell in love with hospitality and the way food and service can make people feel at home,” he said. “Around the 10-year mark, I thought about owning my own restaurant. Once I saw how tough profit margins were, I realized I did not want to go alone. Instead, I chose to keep growing with a family who had always treated me as their own. Now, with this ESOP announcement, it feels like everything came full circle. The commitment I have felt for decades is now matched by ownership. I am proud to say that I am not just an employee anymore, I am an owner in the very place that has shaped my career and my life.”

Championing Spinato’s Success

Spinato’s ESOP announcement coincides with National Employee Ownership Month, and the family hopes other businesses may consider learning about the benefits of ESOPs.

“An ESOP provides ownership, but more importantly it’s about entrusting that team members will care for the company,” he said. “Many of our team members are already acting as owners in the mindful way they provide memorable experiences to our guests, through delicious food and exceptional guest service. It is the right thing to do to reward them with shares of company ownership. Now they have a way to be rewarded for their commitment, positive outcomes and connections they work so hard to create.”

Spinato said guests can expect the same passionate dedication to delivering “The Spinato’s Experience” from Spinato’s team members, and the only change they will see is messaging about the now family- and-employee-owned company on uniforms, in menus, on social media, and other communication to guests.

“We’re just a small, humble family, and we look at our success not because of what we have done but because of what others have done with us and for us,” he said. “So many people believe in what we’re doing, and from a heart standpoint, we are grateful that we could utilize an ESOP to reward our hard-working, amazing employees, protect the Spinato’s legacy, and look to future growth in the years to come. I have seen too many great organizations dilute their experience when growing. My message to our team has always been, if we are going to grow and get bigger, we must get better while doing it. Now as an ESOP, 1 out of 3 Spinato’s employees is an owner.”

To learn more, visit SpinatosPizzeria.com or follow them at @SpinatosPizza.