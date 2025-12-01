St. George Pizza, Warren Maine | Destinations

St. George Pizza is a neighborhood pizza parlor in Warren, Maine, serving New York-style Sicilian square pies alongside craft beverages and soft serve. Operator Megs Senk says she was drawn to the style because “it’s the kind of food that feels comforting and familiar, like you’re being welcomed to the table.”

The pizza parlor is housed in a 200-year-old building next to a river in small-town Maine. Once an active mill community, there was a time when the property was just one of many businesses crowding Main Street, according to Senk. Now, it stands alone as the lone commercial spot downtown.

“Living just up the road, we watched for the past five years as various restaurants came and went – none of the concepts really matching the town’s needs. When the last tenants left, we felt compelled to open a community-focused pizzeria as locals first, chefs second,” Senk tells Pizza Today. “We wanted to create a welcoming, unpretentious spot where folks could connect over a meal – not fine dining, just a warm place where people could come as they are and feel comfortable.”

To accomplish this, St. George Pizza focuses exclusively on 10-inch square pies in the New York-style Sicilian tradition. That means a thick, focaccia-style dough that’s light and pillowy on the inside with a crisp, golden bottom from the pan. A long, cold fermentation allows the dough to develop complex flavor and its signature airy texture. “We keep the menu tight – cheese, pepperoni and rotating seasonal specials – so we can nail the fundamentals every time,” Senk says. “It’s pizza that’s both nostalgic and craveable.”

The concept is meant to appeal to both neighbors and tourists alike; the town’s access to outdoor recreation draws birdwatchers, paddlers and those interested in 18th and 19th century American history.

“We’ve also partnered with local organizations like the Georges River Land Trust for community paddles followed by lunch at our place, which helps weave us into what’s already happening in town,” she says.

Consistency has been key to connecting St. George Pizza and its neighbors. “Warren needed a reliable place where people could count on the doors being open and the food being good, week after week,” Senk says.

As such, St. George Pizza has launched Thursday “Slice Nights” featuring bingo, trivia and movie screenings. “It’s become a weekly ritual that gives people a low-key way to connect,” she says.

Beyond regular programming, the owners strive to create a space where people feel welcome to sit back and stay a while. “The porch overlooking the river encourages that: Grab a slice, pull up a chair, watch the water. There’s something about this old building on Main Street that makes it feel like it belongs to the whole community, not just us.”

