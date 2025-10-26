Q
MENU
Trending
Perfect Dough Ball Weight
National Pizza Month!
Pizzeria of the Year
Soda Pricing Strategy
Doubling Slow-Day Sales
Best Pizza Lists

The Great American Pizza Challenge 2025 Results

Published: October 26, 2025Pizza Today Staff
The Great American Pizza Challenge results at Pizza Expo Columbus 2025

Results from The Great American Pizza Challenge at Pizza Expo Columbus 2025 Day 1 ARE IN

We have just received the Day 1 results from the Great American Pizza Challenge. Congrats to all the competitors. Here are the full scoreboard and Top 3 finishers for the following divisions:

Traditional Thin Pizza Division

1st — Tony Troiano

2nd — Anthony Berghela

3rd — Michael Mercurio

Traditional Thin Pizza Division, The Great American Pizza Challenge, Pizza Expo Columbus 2025

Gluten-Free Pizza Division

1st — Anthony Berghela

2nd — Sara Boyer

3rd — Issam Halawi

Gluten free Pizza Division, The Great American Pizza Challenge, Pizza Expo Columbus 2025

Dessert Pizza Division

1st — Tore Trupiano

2nd — Davide Lubrano Lavadera

3rd — Camryn Suggs

Dessert Pizza Division, The Great American Pizza Challenge, Pizza Expo Columbus 2025

Young Pizza Maker of the Year Division

1st — David Hansen

2nd — Luca Lunardi

3rd — Alexcia Aldasouqi

Young Pizza Maker of the Year Division, The Great American Pizza Challenge, Pizza Expo Columbus 2025

 

Results from The Great American Pizza Challenge at Pizza Expo Columbus 2025 Day 1 COMING SOON!

We are bringing you results as we receive them from the The Great American Pizza Challenge at Pizza Expo Columbus 2025. Stay tuned for all the official The Great American Pizza Challenge results from Day1. Please be patient as our judging panel tabulates scores. Look for results in the following categories

America’s Best Dessert Pizza

America’s Best Traditional Thin Pizza –  Highest Scoring by Style:

  • Tavern Style
  • Columbus Style
  • New Haven Style
  • St. Louis Style
  • NY Thin
  • Flat Bread

America’s Best Gluten-Free

Check out all the action at our Pizza Expo Columbus in our Pizza Expo Columbus 2025: Latest News from the Midwest’s Premier Pizza Show News Hub.

Posted In: News

Tagged With: Great American Pizza Challenge, Pizza Expo Columbus, Pizza Expo Columbus 2025

Related Posts

Via 313 Believes in ‘Better Giving Through Pizza’ | Pizzeria Community Impact

Local WA Pizza Maker Becomes First American to Win Prestigious Italian Lifetime Achievement Award

Dayton’s Original Pizza Factory Funds School Activities, Feeds Homeless Youth | Pizzeria Community Impact

Historic Pizzeria Due Seeks to Out-do Sister Restaurant With 70th Anniversary Bash

Strategy & Planning Series
Strategy & Planning Series
TEST 1
LIST 1 LIST 2 LIST 3 LIST 4 LIST 5 LIST 6 LIST 7 LIST 8 LIST 9
TEST
LIST 1 LIST 2 LIST 3 LIST 4 LIST 5 LIST 6 LIST 7 LIST 8 LIST 9
TEST
LIST 1 LIST 2 LIST 3 LIST 4 LIST 5 LIST 6 LIST 7 LIST 8 LIST 9
TEST
LIST 1 LIST 2 LIST 3 LIST 4 LIST 5 LIST 6 LIST 7 LIST 8 LIST 9
TEST
LIST 1 LIST 2 LIST 3 LIST 4 LIST 5 LIST 6 LIST 7 LIST 8 LIST 9
TEST
LIST 1 LIST 2 LIST 3 LIST 4 LIST 5 LIST 6 LIST 7 LIST 8 LIST 9
TEST
LIST 1 LIST 2 LIST 3 LIST 4 LIST 5 LIST 6 LIST 7 LIST 8 LIST 9

SHOW

ABOUT US SCHEDULE AT A GLANCE FLOOR PLAN / EXHIBITOR LIST PRESS RESOURCES EXHIBITOR NEWS MOBILE APP SHOW POLICIES SPONSORS HEALTHY & SAFETY FAQs

SHOW

ABOUT US SCHEDULE AT A GLANCE FLOOR PLAN / EXHIBITOR LIST PRESS RESOURCES EXHIBITOR NEWS MOBILE APP SHOW POLICIES SPONSORS HEALTHY & SAFETY FAQs

SHOW

ABOUT US SCHEDULE AT A GLANCE FLOOR PLAN / EXHIBITOR LIST PRESS RESOURCES EXHIBITOR NEWS MOBILE APP SHOW POLICIES SPONSORS HEALTHY & SAFETY FAQs