The Great American Pizza Challenge 2025 Results

Results from The Great American Pizza Challenge at Pizza Expo Columbus 2025 Day 1 ARE IN

We have just received the Day 1 results from the Great American Pizza Challenge. Congrats to all the competitors. Here are the full scoreboard and Top 3 finishers for the following divisions:

Traditional Thin Pizza Division

1st — Tony Troiano

2nd — Anthony Berghela

3rd — Michael Mercurio

Gluten-Free Pizza Division

1st — Anthony Berghela

2nd — Sara Boyer

3rd — Issam Halawi

Dessert Pizza Division

1st — Tore Trupiano

2nd — Davide Lubrano Lavadera

3rd — Camryn Suggs

Young Pizza Maker of the Year Division

1st — David Hansen

2nd — Luca Lunardi

3rd — Alexcia Aldasouqi

Results from The Great American Pizza Challenge at Pizza Expo Columbus 2025 Day 1 COMING SOON!

We are bringing you results as we receive them from the The Great American Pizza Challenge at Pizza Expo Columbus 2025. Stay tuned for all the official The Great American Pizza Challenge results from Day1. Please be patient as our judging panel tabulates scores. Look for results in the following categories

America’s Best Dessert Pizza

America’s Best Traditional Thin Pizza – Highest Scoring by Style:

Tavern Style

Columbus Style

New Haven Style

St. Louis Style

NY Thin

Flat Bread

America’s Best Gluten-Free

Check out all the action at our Pizza Expo Columbus in our Pizza Expo Columbus 2025: Latest News from the Midwest’s Premier Pizza Show News Hub.