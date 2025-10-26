The Great American Pizza Challenge 2025 Results

Results from The Great American Pizza Challenge at Pizza Expo Columbus 2025 Day 1 ARE IN
We have just received the Day 1 results from the Great American Pizza Challenge. Congrats to all the competitors. Here are the full scoreboard and Top 3 finishers for the following divisions:
Traditional Thin Pizza Division
1st — Tony Troiano
2nd — Anthony Berghela
3rd — Michael Mercurio
Gluten-Free Pizza Division
1st — Anthony Berghela
2nd — Sara Boyer
3rd — Issam Halawi
Dessert Pizza Division
1st — Tore Trupiano
2nd — Davide Lubrano Lavadera
3rd — Camryn Suggs
Young Pizza Maker of the Year Division
1st — David Hansen
2nd — Luca Lunardi
3rd — Alexcia Aldasouqi
