The Secret Ingredient — Laura Meyer | The Next Episode of the Compelling Pizza Documentary Series

Watch Party! Wednesday, October 8 at 7:15 pm EDT — World Premiere of The Secret Ingredient, featuring Laura Meyer

Pizza Master Laura Meyer to be featured on the next episode of The Secret Ingredient, a pizza documentary series by Tommy Schneider, owner of Tommy’s Pizzeria in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. And we’re hosting the watch party.

Scheider took his love for the pizza community and created a passion project that documents the heart and soul of pizza making through the eyes of pizza makers around the world.

In this episode, go into the mind of pizza industry icon Laura Meyer, a three-time pizza world champion. Laura owns Pizzeria da Laura in Berkeley, California.

She burst through pizza’s glass ceiling becoming the first woman–and first American–by taking first place in the Pizza in Teglia category at Pizza World Championships in Parma, Italy in 2013. She won Best Non-Traditional the following year at Pizza Expo in Las Vegas. She made history yet again in 2019 when she won Best American-style Pizza at Caputo Cup in Naples, Italy.

Her pizza career began at 17 years old at Pyzano’s Pizzeria under her mentor Tony Gemignani. After earning her bachelor’s degree, she became kitchen manager at the famed Tony’s Pizza Napoletana in San Francisco. She went on teach pizza makers throughout the country at Tony’s International School of Pizza and International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas. She is a contributing writer with us at Pizza Today where she shares her extensive dough knowledge. Most recently, she is co-founder of Fork to Future with its mission to educate, inspire and empower the food, beverage and hospitality industry.

Join the Laura Meyer Episode Premiere Wednesday, October 8 at 7:15 pm EDT —

Watch the The World Premiere of The Secret Ingredient: Laura Meyer with us Wednesday, October 8 at 7:15 pm EDT.

The Secret Ingredient Film Series Description:

The Secret Ingredient is a captivating docuseries that takes viewers on a journey around the globe, diving into the heart and soul of some of the best pizza makers in the world.

Each episode features an intimate conversation with some of the world’s most passionate pizza makers who have dedicated their entire lives to perfecting their craft. Discover their personal connections to the dough, sauce, cheese and the fire that keeps them pushing the boundaries and uplifting the pizza industry to be better!

This show isn’t just about pizza – it’s about the passion, tradition and love that goes into every slice. Whether they’re using centuries-old recipes or reinventing the wheel, The Secret Ingredient is a celebration of what makes pizza so much more than just food – it’s a story of culture, innovation and connection.

