Toppers Pizza Names New Chief Financial Officer

Experienced finance and franchise expert joins leadership team to drive growth, operator support and unit economics

WHITEWATER, Wis. (Oct. 13, 2025) – Toppers Pizza today announced the appointment of Ian Bruggeman as chief financial officer, adding a seasoned professional to its executive team. In this role, Bruggeman will oversee the company’s finance, supply chain and human resources functions while serving as a strategic partner to the CEO.

Bruggeman brings a diverse background that spans consulting, asset management and operational leadership in the restaurant sector. He previously held roles in financial planning and analysis, franchise development and operations at Naf Naf Grill, equipping him with a unique blend of analytical expertise and hands-on operational experience. At Toppers Pizza, he will focus on expanding the franchise network, enhancing support for store operators and refining unit economics — including prime costs and buildout expenses.

“I’m thrilled to join the Toppers team at such an exciting time for the company,” said Bruggeman. “What attracted me to Toppers was the mix of passionate leadership, a product our guests love and the opportunity to bring an iconic brand nationwide. Toppers has a unique culture and energy that sets it apart, and I’m excited to be a part of the team that will take this brand to the next stage of its growth journey.”

Bruggeman holds an MBA from Indiana University with a focus in financial analysis and is a certified CPA. He was selected by Toppers’ executive team for his ability to translate complex data into strategic guidance across all business areas. With expertise in budgeting, forecasting and operational planning, Bruggeman is positioned to optimize performance across the organization and accelerate the brand’s continued growth.

ABOUT TOPPERS PIZZA

Founded in 1991 as an alternative to big-box pizza, Toppers is built on a bold attitude with the product to back it up. Headquartered in Whitewater, Wisconsin, 70+ Toppers locations are on a mission to redefine what customers should expect from QSR pizza. The menu features unique flavors, bold recipes, crave-worthy Topperstix, signature wings, specialty desserts and a growing selection of offerings for a diverse lifestyle. By consistently giving customers what they want, Toppers has forged an untapped space in the pizza industry and is thriving in a digital-first, post-pandemic world. World-class technology ranking among the top QSR pizza concepts, consistent menu innovation, a powerfully focused digital media strategy and Gen Z-centric social media channels drive 75%+ of sales online for the brand. With franchisees achieving a $1,000,000+ average unit volume across the entire system, Toppers Pizza is primed for major growth and is looking for like-minded franchisees to join its system. For more information, visit toppers.com/franchise and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.