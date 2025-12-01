Who’s the Boss? | Mike’s Monthly Tip

Define Restaurant Roles to Unlock Real Revenue

I’ve seen it again and again. A restaurant struggling not because the food’s off, not because labor is a mess, but because nobody knows who’s in charge.

I’m not talking about the person on the lease. I’m talking about the real decision-maker and visionary for the business. Who is the main, end-all-be-all decision maker? Most likely, it’s a few different people making calls on the fly, stepping in uninvited or staying silent because they don’t want to stir things up.

In family-run operations, it gets worse: You’ve got parents, siblings and spouses all trying to stay respectful, all walking on eggshells. The result? A whole lot of guessing – and not a lot of winning.

I’ve lived the version where you care so much, you can’t let go. Where you want someone else to step up, but you don’t make space for them to do it. It’s like telling someone to drive while you keep your hands on the wheel. It feels like passion, but really, it’s self-sabotage.

Revenue suffers when roles are unclear. Tasks fall through the cracks. Staff gets confused. Decisions get delayed or contradicted. And the person who ends up doing everything? Usually, it’s the one who’s already burnt out.

Creating an Org Chart

The fix is not a pep talk or another meeting with just one person talking; it starts with structure. Start with an org chart. Put names to roles. Make it real. Then, back that up with a weekly expectations meeting. Everyone reports on what they own. No one is allowed to live in the gray area.

Only one person is directly responsible for each task, and everyone openly says they acknowledge and trust each other to do their role. If that’s not feasible, then no one leaves the room until we hash that out.

This isn’t corporate nonsense, it’s how you grow. Clarity creates accountability. Accountability drives performance. Performance unlocks revenue.

If you’re stuck, stop looking at your food cost for the 10th time. Look at your leadership chart. If it’s in your head, it doesn’t count. If it’s outdated, it doesn’t count. If everyone says, “We just all help out,” you’ve already lost.

Know who drives the car. Know who runs point on ops. Know who is responsible for sales, hiring, training and P&L ownership. Get the org chart down. Make it visual. Share it with the team. Then, stick to it.

Responsibility = Revenue

Your restaurant can be a business or a family hobby with a POS system. Only one of those builds wealth and freedom.

Want to move faster? Get clear on roles. Want more revenue? Define responsibility. Want to stop waking up to a mess every day? Start leading with structure.

You don’t need more effort, you need more clarity. That’s how you scale. That’s how you get your life back.

And it starts with knowing who’s the boss – the boss of every task and every role.

Mike Bausch is the owner of Andolini’s Pizzeria in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Instagram: @mikeybausch

