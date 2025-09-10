Bake Beyond Pizza: Dessert Versatility Redefined

See LloydPans at IBIE Booth 609
From pizza to pastries, LloydPans deliver flawless results for every bake. Handcrafted in the USA, our pans offer superior heat conduction, consistent bakes, easy release and unmatched durability.
What you’ll see at IBIE:
- Detroit-Style Pan: Crisp edges for blondies, sheet cakes, cornbread and rolls
- Deep Dish Stacking Pan: Tall sides for brownies, bar cookies and layered cakes
- Long Pizza Pan: Even heat and caramelized edges in cakes and bars
- Cutter Pan: Perforated design for golden, crisp tarts and galettes
Plus: Pizza and baking tools that flip, serve and deliver.
LloydPans, a U.S. manufacturer of commercial pizza pans and tools, bakeware, cookware and foodservice equipment, is located in Spokane Valley, Wash. In addition to an extensive line of standard products, LloydPans also offers custom solutions for just about anything their customers need. LloydPans’ products are sold online at www.lloydpans.com and through distributors.
LloydPans
800-748-6251
www.lloydpans.com
[email protected]