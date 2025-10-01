Celebrate Pizza Month with 30% Off Sitewide

No Tricks, Just Treats: Your Favorite LloydPans on Sale Through October 15

Leaves are falling, ovens are heating up and it’s the perfect time to stock your kitchen for Pizza Month and the holiday season. Made in the USA, LloydPans offer superior heat conduction, consistent bakes, easy release and unmatched durability.

What’s on Sale With PROMO CODE LLOYDPANS30:

Pizza Disks : Quik-Disks® from LloydPans have replaced screens in large segments of the pizza industry.

Regional-Style Pizza Pans : LloydPans’ collection of regional-style pizza pans ensures every iconic crust bakes up true to tradition with perfectly golden results.

Pizza Pans : A wide variety of purpose-built pans engineered to deliver consistent, high-quality bake performance across all pizza types.

Bar/Tavern-Style Pans: As the holiday rush kicks in, you’ll be ready to turn out perfect, crisp-edged bar pizzas and sheet pies consistently and fast.

Plus: Essential pizza and baking tools to flip, serve and deliver.

Promotion valid October 1–15, 2025 with promo code LLOYDPANS30. Excludes value priced items. Offer ends at midnight October 15, 2025.



LloydPans, a U.S. manufacturer of commercial pizza pans and tools, bakeware, cookware and foodservice equipment, is located in Spokane Valley, Wash. In addition to an extensive line of standard products, LloydPans also offers custom solutions for just about anything their customers need. LloydPans’ products are sold online at www.lloydpans.com and through distributors.



LloydPans

800-748-6251

www.lloydpans.com

[email protected]