General Mills Foodservice Celebrates the Pillsbury™ Doughboy’s 60th Birthday

Foodservice operators invited to join the fun with the Doughboy’s favorite desserts and a free giveaway (while supplies last)

It’s time to say “hoo-hoo!”as the Pillsbury™ Doughboy™ turns 60! To mark this delicious milestone, General Mills Foodservice is celebrating the trusted heritage of Pillsbury™ with a collection of the Doughboy’s favorite desserts and a limited-time giveaway.

Foodservice operators can:

Claim a free ½ sheet case of Pillsbury™ Thaw & Serve Chocolate Chip Blondies (while supplies last).

For 60 years, the Pillsbury™ Doughboy™ has been a symbol of quality, consistency, and joy in the kitchen. From indulgent blondies and classic biscuits to cinnamon rolls and brownies, General Mills Foodservice, together with the Pillsbury brand, continue to help operators serve up scratch-like results with minimal effort—celebrating both heritage and innovation in every bite.

Operators can join the celebration and get all the details on the giveaway and the Doughboy’s dessert favorites here.

The Pillsbury Thaw & Serve Blondie giveaway is open only to foodservice operators who are legal residents and located in the lower 48 United States (including D.C.), age 18 years or older at the date and time of registration. Offer is not valid in Alaska or Hawaii. This offer is not open to the general public. No purchase necessary to receive one ½ sheet case of blondie bars.

Available now through Jan. 15, 2026, at 11:59 a.m. Eastern Time or when all blondie bar ½ sheet cases have been claimed, whichever comes sooner.

Explore the Doughboy’s favorite desserts from the Chefs of The Mills, including Blondie Dessert Pops, Chocolate Croissant Sundae, Cinnamon Roll Ice Cream Sandwiches, Fried Biscuit Donuts with Chocolate Glaze and more.

About General Mills Foodservice

General Mills Foodservice serves the foodservice and bakery industries by providing quality products from time-trusted brands along with culinary support, nutrition education, and marketing resources to help operators succeed. Its distinguished brand portfolio includes Big G Cereals, Nature Valley, Gold Medal, Pillsbury, Chex Mix, Bugles, Gardetto’s, Annie’s and TNT Crust/BONICI®. For more information, please visit GeneralMillsFoodservice.com.