General Mills Foodservice Heads to the First-Ever Pizza Expo Columbus

Bringing Pizza Crust Solutions and Something Sweet to the Heart of the Midwest

MINNEAPOLIS (Oct. 24, 2025) – General Mills Foodservice is hitting the road for the inaugural Pizza Expo Columbus, a brand-new regional spin on the legendary International Pizza Expo held each spring in Las Vegas. Taking place Oct. 26-27, 2025, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, this new event will give Midwest pizza makers a more intimate opportunity to connect, learn, and explore the latest innovations in the industry.

At the General Mills Foodservice booth (#817), attendees will discover why the company is known as the end-to-end pizza crust company, offering a full continuum of products to meet every back-of-house need – from premium Gold Medal flours to All Trumps Dough Balls and BONICI parbaked thin crusts. And as a bonus, General Mills is also bringing something extra sweet to the table to help pizzerias serve up delicious desserts with ease.

Sweet New Ideas for Pizzerias

In addition to its lineup of pizza crust solutions, General Mills Foodservice will highlight its Pillsbury Thaw & Serve Brownies and Blondies, showing pizzeria operators how these indulgent, ready-to-serve desserts can add excitement – and incremental sales – to their menus.

Available in full or half-sheet formats on parchment-lined trays, the thaw-and-serve brownies and blondies offer a scratch-like taste with minimal labor—simply thaw, cut and serve. They can be enjoyed as-is or transformed into easy, creative desserts like Toasted Marshmallow Blondies, Cookie Butter Cheesecake Blondies, Berry Blondie Cakes or Blondie Dessert Pops. Chef Paige Sullivan will be at the booth sampling a few of these irresistible desserts and sharing inspiration for how pizzerias can turn a single product into multiple profit-making menu options.

Flour Power Meets Technical Know-How

General Mills Foodservice brings unmatched flour industry expertise and the trusted support of the Doughminators, a team of technical specialists dedicated to helping pizza makers perfect their dough. The popular Gold Medal All Trumps Dough Ball, known for its superior handling and versatility, continues to gain traction among pizzerias nationwide, while BONICI® Parbaked Crusts provide a convenient thin-crust option that performs beautifully in any operation.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the first-ever Pizza Expo Columbus and connect with pizza makers right here in the heart of the country,” said Tom Santos, Senior Technical Training Specialist at General Mills Foodservice and longtime Doughminator. “It’s a great opportunity to showcase how we can help operators build their business from the crust up—whether they’re looking for the right flour to suit their needs, versatile dough balls, or even new dessert ideas that help them get a bigger piece of the pie.”

General Mills Foodservice’s team will be on-site to discuss the full spectrum of pizza solutions—including unbleached/unbromated flours to meet evolving consumer preferences and regulatory trends. The interactive booth will also include:

Pizza Tastings featuring finished pizzas crafted with Gold Medal All Trumps Dough Ball, BONICI parbaked thin crust and BONICI rustic flatbread

featuring finished pizzas crafted with Gold Medal All Trumps Dough Ball, BONICI parbaked thin crust and BONICI rustic flatbread Recipe Books , two pizza recipe collections offering a range of menu options featuring the All Trumps Dough Ball and BONICI flatbreads.

, two pizza recipe collections offering a range of menu options featuring the All Trumps Dough Ball and BONICI flatbreads. BONICI Crust Solutions , designed to meet a variety of back-of-house needs, from convenience to high-quality performance.

, designed to meet a variety of back-of-house needs, from convenience to high-quality performance. Diverse Flour Options , including untreated flours and specialty flours for pizza styles like New York, Neapolitan, and Detroit.

, including untreated flours and specialty flours for pizza styles like New York, Neapolitan, and Detroit. Custom Solutions tailored to meet specific business requirements for pizzerias.

tailored to meet specific business requirements for pizzerias. Pillsbury Doughboy giveaways, including pizza cutters, bowl scrapers, and exclusive Doughboy swag.

For more information, visit GeneralMillsFoodservice.com.

About General Mills Foodservice

General Mills Foodservice serves the foodservice and bakery industries by providing quality products from time-trusted brands along with culinary support, nutrition education, and marketing resources to help operators succeed. Its distinguished brand portfolio includes Big G Cereals, Nature Valley, Gold Medal, Pillsbury, Chex Mix, Bugles, Gardetto’s, Annie’s, BONICI and TNT Crust. For more information, please visit GeneralMillsFoodservice.com.

SOURCE: General Mills Foodservice