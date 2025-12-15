Hobart to Give Away Custom-Designed Mixer at Pizza Expo 2026

Hobart to Give Away Custom-Designed Mixer and Food Processor at the International Pizza Expo 2026

TROY, Ohio (Dec. 15, 2025) – Hobart, the premium commercial food equipment manufacturer known for designing and building some of the most reliable, must-have equipment, will once again give away a custom-designed Legacy+® HL662 pizza dough mixer (valued at $40,000) at the International Pizza Expo, taking place March 24-26 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Hobart will also be giving away a custom-designed FP250 continuous-feed food processor valued at $8,000.

The mixer and food processor will feature a one-of-a-kind design that will be revealed at the start of the Expo in booth #1001, where visitors can enter for a chance to win either piece of equipment or both.

The Legacy+ HL662 maximum heavy-duty mixer provides consistent mixing of heavy pizza doughs and features an exclusive NoChipMax™ System. This system includes a NoChip™ aluminum planetary with a heat-treated metallic burnished finish that is scratch and corrosion resistant and prevents chipping associated with painted mixers. Another upgrade, the NoChip #12 attachment hub with a stainless-steel insert and die cast cover, also prevents paint chipping when using a VS9 slicer attachment or meat grinder.

As the only maximum-heavy duty mixer in the industry, the Legacy+ HL662 mixer is powered by the Hobart-exclusive PLUS system that consists of VFDadvantage technology, maximum capacity overheat protection and a reinforced planetary shaft. Combined, these features provide as much as 30% more mixing capacity in the same size bowl, depending on the application. This powerful combination also helps ensure consistent mixing and output.

The FP250 continuous-feed food processor can process 17 pounds per minute and is available with cutting tools for slicing, crimping, grating and shredding product ranging from fruits and vegetables to hard cheeses and nuts. It features an exclusive decoring screw that deflects product from the plate hub for complete food processing. This countertop food processor has an all-aluminum hopper and housing for easy sanitation and cleaning, along with a 50-degree angle to ease product loading and reduce operator fatigue.

To enter for a chance to win this show’s custom-designed mixer and food processor, attendees can visit the Hobart booth beginning at 10 a.m. PST on Tuesday, March 24. One entry is allowed per attendee.

On Thursday, March 27, at approximately 12:30 p.m. PST, Hobart will randomly select a winner from submitted entries. Attendees do not need to be present to win.

About Hobart

At Hobart, an ITW Food Equipment Group LLC brand, it is our mission to provide premium food preparation equipment that foodservice and food retail professionals can trust to work hard and deliver quality, consistent results day in and day out, empowering them to focus on what they love most – creating great food for great people. From one plate to one-thousand, Hobart helps you satisfy every appetite. Whether you need to mix, chop, grind or peel, our legendary equipment is the perfect partner. Backed by our nationwide network of 1,500 factory-trained service technicians, we’re always nearby to install, maintain and service your equipment. Hobart is part of ITW Food Equipment Group LLC (a subsidiary of Illinois Tool Works Inc.) and is proud to be an ENERGYSTAR® Partner of the Year since 2008. Explore Hobart by visiting Hobartcorp.com, by connecting with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/hobartcorp or by contacting your local Hobart representative at 888-4HOBART.