Home Run Inn Serves Up Pizza-Inspired Gift Ideas for Every Fan

From stocking stuffers to playful apparel and pet gifts, the iconic Chicago pizzeria unveils a festive lineup for the 2025 holiday season

CHICAGO (Nov. 25, 2025) — Home Run Inn, Chicago’s iconic family-owned pizzeria since 1947, is bringing holiday joy to pizza lovers everywhere with a curated collection of fun, flavorful, and uniquely HRI-branded gifts. Whether shopping for foodies, families, or four-legged friends, Home Run Inn’s holiday gift guide offers something for every pizza fan — all inspired by the brand’s beloved Chicago roots.

“Pizza brings people together — especially during the holidays — and Home Run Inn has been part of those celebrations for generations,” said Gina Bolger, Chief Marketing Officer at Home Run Inn. “This year’s gift collection celebrates that tradition with playful, nostalgic items inspired by our iconic tavern-style pizza — all designed to spark joy, connection and a little extra Chicago flavor.”

HOLIDAY GIFT IDEAS FROM HOME RUN INN

Gifts Under $15

Pizza Cutter – $11.99 A classic stainless-steel cutter built for the perfect slice.

A classic stainless-steel cutter built for the perfect slice. Pizza Plates – $12.99 Fun, durable, pizza-slice–shaped plates perfect for holiday movie nights.

Fun, durable, pizza-slice–shaped plates perfect for holiday movie nights. Pizza Socks – $14.99 Cozy socks featuring a whimsical pizza pattern — an ideal stocking stuffer.

Cozy socks featuring a whimsical pizza pattern — an ideal stocking stuffer. Crochet Pizza Ornament – $13.99 A handmade, festive keepsake for any holiday tree.

Gifts Under $35

ABOUT HOME RUN INN

Home Run Inn Pizza is considered Chicago’s original tavern-style thin crust pizza known for its irresistible flavor, hand-pinched crust, zesty sauce, plentiful cheese and homemade sausage. The small tavern of the 1920’s was named Home Run Inn in 1947. The family-owned and operated company, founder of National Tavern-Style Pizza Day, has six pizzerias throughout the Chicagoland area and frozen pizza available from coast to coast. Home Run Inn Pizza is currently the Official Pizza of the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field, sold at Chicago’s Midway International Airport and O’Hare International Airport. Home Run Inn ranks among the top 10 frozen pizza brands sold nationally and number one in the Chicagoland area. For further information regarding Home Run Inn Pizza, visit HomeRunInnPizza.com.