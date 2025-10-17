Lou Malnati’s Caters Team World Vision Families During Chicago Marathon

Multi-Location Operation Serves 800 People

CHICAGO – (Oct. 17, 2025) – Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria coordinated a large-scale catering effort across three locations to serve 800 Team World Vision participants and their families during the 2025 Chicago Marathon weekend, marking 15 years as the organization’s trusted catering partner for this annual event at Millennium Park.

The multi-location operation featured fresh salads, breadsticks and pasta with meatballs, providing pre-race fuel and post-race celebration meals for Team World Vision runners and their loved ones. Team World Vision mobilizes marathon runners to raise funds for the organization’s humanitarian programs, including clean water access and child sponsorship initiatives in vulnerable communities worldwide.

“We’re grateful to be Team World Vision’s catering partner for this special weekend,” said Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati’s. “It’s always an honor to serve organizations doing meaningful work in our community and to help families come together around a meal as they celebrate their runners’ achievements.”

The catering order required strategic coordination across three Lou Malnati’s locations to handle the volume while maintaining quality and ensuring timely delivery for both pre-marathon and post-marathon gatherings.

“Team World Vision has trusted us year after year to bring their families together over great food during marathon weekend,” Malnati added. “Being their go-to caterer for this event has become one of our favorite Chicago traditions.”

For more information about Lou Malnati’s Catering, visit loumalnatis.com/catering.

About Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

Considered the oldest family name in Chicago pizza, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is a Chicago-born, family-owned company famous for deep dish pizza and staying true to the original Chicago-style pizza recipe. The company stresses consistency in quality, service and food, offered in a unique environment by a staff that is committed to one another, the customer, and the community. Lou Malnati’s is passionate about pizza, people and proud to support local Chicagoland communities they serve one deep dish at a time. There are over 50 locations throughout Chicagoland, plus additional locations in Arizona and Wisconsin. A member of the Malnati family has been running the business since it started in 1971. The Malnati’s signature deep dish is made from a secret family recipe that has been handed down through four generations. For the latest dish, visit loumalnatis.com.

SOURCE: Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria