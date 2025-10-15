Mangia e Bevi and Real California Milk Celebrate National Pizza Month

Mangia e Bevi and Real California Milk Partner to Celebrate National Pizza Month With The Creamery Crown

TRACY, Calif. (Oct. 14, 2025) – The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), the marketing order representing California dairy producers, has announced a partnership with Mangia e Bevi, an Oceanside-based modern Italian kitchen celebrated for its authentic flavors and chef-driven creations. Together, they have rolled out a special limited time offer (LTO) in honor of October, National Pizza Month.

Throughout the month, Mangia e Bevi guests can enjoy The Creamery Crown – the grand prize-winning pizza from the 2025 Real California Pizza Contest.

Crafted by Chef Salvatore Trupiano, three-time Pizza Expo champion, The Creamery Crown showcases the artistry of California’s cheesemakers. The pizza features a decadent blend of mozzarella, Carmody, and cream cheese atop a golden dry Jack crust, finished with a swirl of crème fraîche. The result is a rich, tangy, and nutty flavor profile that highlights the versatility of Real California Cheese in every indulgent bite.

“This pizza is a celebration of California dairy and the craftsmanship of local cheesemakers,” said chef Trupiano, owner of Mangia e Bevi. “I’m thrilled to share The Creamery Crown with our guests during National Pizza Month.”

The Creamery Crown will be available exclusively at Mangia e Bevi for $25 throughout the month of October.

With over 250 varieties and styles, cheeses that carry the Real California Milk seal are made with sustainably sourced milk from more than 1,000 family dairy farms across the state. These cheeses bring exceptional flavor and quality to any pizza recipe.

About Real California Milk / California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state’s dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB’s programs focus on increasing demand for California’s sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs.

The Foodservice Division of the CMAB supports foodservice operators and distributors that use Real California dairy products. The CMAB offers marketing and promotional support for foodservice operators that purchase dairy products with the Real California Milk seal, which means they are made with milk from California’s more than 1,000 family dairy farms, using some of the most sustainable dairy practices in the nation.

For more information about sourcing cheese from California, contact the foodservice team at (209) 883-6455 (MILK), [email protected] or RealCaliforniaMilkFoodservice.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE: California Milk Advisory Board