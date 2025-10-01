Motion Technology, Inc. Announces GoTab as Newest Rebate Partner

Hudson, MA –Motion Technology, Inc. (MTI), the proud manufacturer of the AutoFry® line of ventless, fully automated fryers, is excited to announce its newest Rebate Partner: GoTab, a leading point-of-sale (POS) and entertainment commerce platform.

Through this new partnership, MTI AutoFry customers in the United States who sign up with GoTab POS will gain access to an exclusive rebate incentive designed to add even more value to their equipment investment.

Qualifying MTI customers who purchase a new AutoFry and also sign up with GoTab POS will receive the following:

One (1) 15-inch MicroTouch Terminal

One (1) AMS1 Payment Terminal

Total Savings Value: $1,035 (subject to market value)

This special rebate offer is valid for MTI customers for a period of one (1) year from the date of their AutoFry equipment purchase.

By combining MTI’s industry-leading ventless frying technology with GoTab’s innovative POS solutions, operators can streamline both their back-of-house and front-of-house operations, driving profitability and efficiency.

“We are thrilled to welcome GoTab as an official Rebate Partner,” said Danielle Fantasia, Marketing Manager at Motion Technology, Inc. “This collaboration is designed to help our customers not only enhance their kitchens with AutoFry but also strengthen their overall business operations with modern POS tools from GoTab.”

For more information about AutoFry and MTI’s Rebate Partner Program, visit www.mtiproducts.com. To learn more about GoTab please visit www.GoTab.com – GoTab Entertainment Commerce Platform.