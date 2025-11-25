Motion Technology Inc. Introduces the AutoFry PrepShelf

The AutoFry PrepShelf: ‘Let Us Hold That for You!’

Hudson, Massachusetts (Nov. 25, 2025) – Motion Technology Inc., the leader in ventless, automated frying solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its newest accessory for the AutoFry: the AutoFry PrepShelf. Designed to streamline workflow and enhance convenience in kitchens, this innovative shelf attaches easily to the side of select AutoFry models, including the MTI-10, MTI-10X/XL, and MTI-40C.

The AutoFry PrepShelf provides a dedicated space for essential items such as serving boats, tongs, salt, seasonings and other frequently used tools – keeping everything you need within easy reach while freeing up valuable counter space. With the PrepShelf, operators can maintain a cleaner, more organized workspace and focus on delivering delicious fried foods efficiently.

“Efficiency and convenience are at the heart of every AutoFry accessory we create,” said Matt Judkins, Vice President of Product Management at Motion Technology Inc. “The PrepShelf is a simple yet powerful addition that helps operators stay organized, reduce clutter and speed up service without compromising on quality.”

The AutoFry PrepShelf is durable, easy to attach and specifically engineered to complement the high-performance design of AutoFry units. It’s the perfect companion for busy kitchens, foodservice facilities and recreational venues looking to maximize productivity and streamline their fry line setup.

Availability: The AutoFry PrepShelf is now available for order through Motion Technology Inc. and authorized AutoFry distributors.

About Motion Technology Inc.

Motion Technology Inc. is a leading manufacturer of automated, ventless deep fryers and kitchen accessories designed to simplify operations and enhance foodservice performance. The company is committed to providing innovative solutions that help businesses serve high-quality fried foods efficiently and safely. mtiproducts.com