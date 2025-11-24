Choosing a Delivery Strategy for Your Pizzeria: In-House, Third-Party, or Hybrid?

With more than half of all pizza orders placed for delivery or takeout, the decision to use a third-party aggregator or run your own in-house fleet can impact your profit margins. So, which model is best?

What Are Aggregators Really Costing You?

While third-party platforms like Uber Eats and DoorDash offer instant access to a massive customer base, that convenience comes at a steep price. The most significant cost is the commission fee, which can range from 15% to 30% or more on the total order value. According to a 2024 National Restaurant Association report, a restaurant with $1 million in annual third-party sales might surrender between $150,000 and $350,000 in commission fees.

While this seems like a simple trade-off for not having to manage drivers, those percentages eat directly into your already thin profit margins. A study by Orders.co found that a meal with a 15% in-house profit can drop to a 7.6% loss once aggregator fees are added.

Beyond the financial cost, these platforms own the customer relationship and data. When a customer orders through an aggregator, their data belongs to the aggregator. This makes it nearly impossible to run targeted marketing campaigns or re-engage lapsed customers.

The Power of Direct Ordering

In-house delivery gives you full control, which often translates to a more profitable and sustainable business.

Higher Ticket Size: Our analysis of customer data shows a clear pattern: customers spend more when ordering delivery directly from the store. The average ticket size for a direct delivery was $40.86, compared to $32.03 on DoorDash and $36.70 on Uber Eats. This shows that direct ordering doesn’t just save you on commission fees—it increases your revenue per order.

Customer Data Ownership: When a customer orders directly from you, you own their valuable order history. This data is gold for targeted marketing campaigns and loyalty programs powered by FoodTec Loyalty. You can reward repeat customers, send personalized offers, and encourage higher spending through your own channels.

Brand Control & Service Quality: Your drivers are an extension of your brand, and with a platform like FoodTec Delivery IQ, you have complete visibility and control over their performance. You can ensure pizzas are delivered hot and fresh, track every step in real time, and communicate directly with customers through automated SMS updates.

While in-house delivery has its own costs—including labor, vehicle expenses, and insurance—they are an investment in your business, not a percentage of revenue lost to a third party.

The Hybrid Strategy: Combining the Best of Both Worlds

For many pizzerias, the answer isn’t either/or. A smart hybrid approach combines an in-house fleet with the on-demand support of a white-label service like DoorDash Drive.

This strategy allows you to use your in-house drivers when they’re available and leverage DoorDash Drive for peak hours, staff shortages, or overflow orders. Unlike the marketplace, a white-label service is used for orders placed directly through your own website or phone. You retain control of the customer data and the entire experience while gaining the flexibility to meet demand. A sophisticated delivery management system is essential to making this work, allowing you to seamlessly dispatch orders to your own drivers or to DoorDash Drive on the fly.

By focusing on building a loyal customer base that orders directly, you can reduce your reliance on third-party platforms and build a more sustainable, profitable business.

