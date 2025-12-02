When water meets flour—consistency becomes King

Who’s YOUR Dough Daddy?

Be honest with yourself… we all have a dough daddy in this business, and he /she is fantastic when it comes to the foundation of Pizza… flour, sugar, salt, yeast, and oil run through their veins.

But what happens when that person retires? Gets Sick? OR lord willing, you choose to add locations?

Well now the plot thickens and let’s dive a little deeper into this topic.

Messing with the core structure of your Za is scary… frightening … it is what has helped build your business from the beginning BUT I want you to think about how you got there. When you and your team developed this recipe, you decided what flour to use, how much salt to use, what type of oil to add, dry or fresh compressed yeast: which is better? BUT did anyone sit back and say, is the water coming out of our faucet ideal for our dough? It DOES make up over ½ of most recipes and varies tremendously from community to community. Is it city water or well water? What truly is the difference between the two?

Understanding your water source is crucial. City water is typically treated and can contain chemicals such as chlorine which can affect dough fermentation and flavor. Well water, on the other hand, often has a different mineral content that can impact gluten development and hydration. If you do not have methods to test these variables, your end results might leave you scratching your head in wonderment. If you notice from time to time your dough is not performing up to your standards, could this variable be the culprit?

Ok… now we have established the doom and gloom, how do we fix the problem… how do we bring the most CRITICAL aspect back to the recipe… Consistency. There are resources at your fingertips that NOT only can create YOUR recipe; but have the means to make it with one of the PUREST aquifers in the country; Great Miami Buried Valley Aquifer system here in OHIO.

Dough King sits within this region and specializes in CUSTOM RECIPES. Not only do we make YOUR recipe, but we add a controlled temperature environment with one of the purest sources of water in the nation. Now YOUR dough can come to YOUR door in not only a completed format, but as you open that door for your CUSTOM dough to come in, you can wave goodbye to some of your labor headaches as they leave the building.

Quality: meet Consistency and your own personal pizza party is created! Today’s success is about finding solutions, solutions to labor and consistency. Let Dough King be that solution for your business; reach out to www.DOUGHKING.com to ask the question; Are you my NEW DOUGH DADDY?