575 Pizzeria | Pizzeria Community Impact

EDITOR’S NOTE: Happy National Pizza Month! This October, we are celebrating America’s favorite food and the people who make it by featuring pizzerias that give back to their communities. To have your pizzeria included, email [email protected] and [email protected] with the subject line “Pizzeria Community Impact.”

575 Pizzeria

Amarillo, Texas

Whether preparing kids for back to school or assisting student clubs and sports teams, 575 Pizzeria strives to make a community impact in Amarillo, Texas.

This July, 575 Pizzeria hosted donation boxes to be delivered to local teachers through the program Upward 4 Kids, which provides school supplies, clothing, snacks and lunches to students in the Canyon Independent School District.

In 2024, the pizzeria launched 52 Weeks of Giving Back to our Local Schools, a program where a different student organization is selected each week, provided with a seed donation and offered a time slot to host a fundraising event at the pizzeria.

“We mainly focus on schools for this campaign, allowing them to come into the store and talk with guests about what their organization is doing and what they will do with the funds they raised during that week,” says Shane Miller, general manager at 575 Pizzeria.

Miller says a local high school volleyball team needed extra funds for their playing season, and during their week, the entire team was at the store every day, speaking with guests about how donations would be used.

“The team was able to raise over $1,000 during this week-long promotion,” Miller tells Pizza Today (see image above). “Seeing all of the local community come and support not only 575 during this event but a local high school was just so much fun and amazing to see.”

Other featured groups have included baseball, basketball, bowling, cheerleading, cross country, golf and tennis teams, elementary schools, a Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program and JA BizTown of the High Plains, a junior-achievement program that teaches elementary school students real-world skills such as banking, voting and managing restaurants!